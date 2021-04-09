Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian fuel demand rises in March to highest since Dec 2019

04/09/2021 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai

(Reuters) - India's fuel consumption rose in March for the first time in three months, to its highest since December 2019, as economic activity gradually picked up after a coronavirus-induced slowdown.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, rose 17.9% to 18.8 million tonnes year-on-year in March, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed on Friday.

On a monthly basis, demand rose by 8.7% from February, when it fell to a five-month low.

"Car sales are rising and people are travelling more," while oil refiners are also upbeat about demand, said Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq.

Preliminary industry data earlier this month pointed to an increase in Indian state retailers' gasoline and gasoil sales in March from the low base of last year when a nationwide lockdown hit consumption.

"We must not forget the comparison with March 2020, which was a difficult month for Indian demand, with April 2020 even worse. Hence, year-on-year recovery is expected to continue in the future as well," Ul Haq added.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday projected India's economy would grow by 12.5% in 2021.

But clouding the outlook, several Indian states have struggled to contain a second surge in COVID-19 infections.

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, rose 10% in March from February to 7.22 million tonnes, and also rose 27.6% year-on-year.

Gasoline, or petrol, sales rose 11.4% to 2.74 million tonnes in March and by about 27% from a year earlier.

Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas, were 1.3% lower than a year earlier at 2.26 million tonnes, while naphtha rose by 3.8% to 1.36 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were about 45.2% higher than a year earlier, while fuel oil rose by over 12.8% last month.

(Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Anjishnu Mondal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.28% 63.09 Delayed Quote.21.66%
WTI -0.47% 59.459 Delayed Quote.23.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow at all-time high as banks, industrial rise
RE
11:54aDollar edges higher as data helps lift Treasury yields
RE
11:53aS&P 500, Dow at all-time high as banks, industrial rise
RE
11:53aAmazon.com warehouse workers vote to reject forming union in Alabama
RE
11:52aKaplan says he wants Fed to avoid being 'late' on tapering
RE
11:52aGRAPHIC : Global bond funds see highest inflow in nine weeks - Lipper
RE
11:46aIndian fuel demand rises in March to highest since Dec 2019
RE
11:41aIndia's Macrotech Developers IPO fully subscribed on final day after tepid start
RE
11:39aKim Kardashian's Skims brand valued at $1.6 billion in latest funding
RE
11:38aGavi ceo berkley says covax aims to deliver one third of a billion covid-19 vaccines by mid-year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street rises along with Treasury yields as inflation heats up
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : Q4 2020 Earnings PPT
5China's auto sales surge 75% in March, 12th straight monthly gain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ