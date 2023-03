NEW DELHI, March 11 (Reuters) - The Indian government has appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as the interim chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for three months starting March 14, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Mohanty is presently a managing director of the country's largest insurance company. The term of incumbent chairman MR Kumar ends on March 13. (Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Sarita Chaganti Singh in New Delhi Editing by Mark Potter)