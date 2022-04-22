Indian government plans to raise nearly $4 billion via mega LIC IPO
04/22/2022 | 02:55am EDT
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government is planning to raise about 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.93 billion) from selling a just over 5% stake in insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India, a government source said.
The Indian government has pegged LIC's valuation at around 6 trillion rupees, according to the source.
($1 = 76.3510 Indian rupees)
