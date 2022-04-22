Log in
Indian government plans to raise nearly $4 billion via mega LIC IPO

04/22/2022 | 02:55am EDT
An exterior view of LIC eastern zonal head office building in Kolkata

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government is planning to raise about 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.93 billion) from selling a just over 5% stake in insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India, a government source said.

The Indian government has pegged LIC's valuation at around 6 trillion rupees, according to the source.

($1 = 76.3510 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Additional reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2022
