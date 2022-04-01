Log in
Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in March 25 week

04/01/2022 | 10:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A policeman stands guard at the entrance of the Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai

April 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended March 25, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 6.70 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended March 25, compared with 33.43 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 75.9620 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS