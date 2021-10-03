Log in
Indian-origin Businessman Appointed to World Tourism Forum's Advisory Board

10/03/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
  • Hotelier and serial entrepreneur Adeeb Ahamed, who owns several iconic properties including the Great Scotland Yard in London and others across Europe, Middle East and the Indian sub-continent, will join the Global Advisory Board of the Lucerne based tourism platform
  • Founded in 2008, World Tourism Forum brings together top-level decision makers from industry, government, academia and finance, to collaborate with the next generation on future challenges

The World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) has appointed Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi-based Twenty14 Holdings, to its Global Advisory Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211003005049/en/

Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Twenty14 Holdings, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the prestigious World Tourism Forum Lucerne (Photo: AETOSWire)

Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Twenty14 Holdings, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the prestigious World Tourism Forum Lucerne (Photo: AETOSWire)

For over ten years, The WTFL has been bringing together industry experts, CEOs, investors and start-ups, establishing itself as a prestigious global platform for exchange. By fostering cross-generational collaboration, new ideas and solutions emerge to benefit tourism today and in the future.

Ahamed, who owns a slew of iconic properties across the world including the Great Scotland Yard in London, Waldorf Astoria- the Caledonian in Edinburgh, Pullman Downtown Dubai and Port Muziris in Kochi among others, joins a select group of the industry’s top stakeholders and decision-makers who will collaborate on solving future challenges in the travel and tourism industry.

The Advisory Board is an international body of renowned experts responsible for assuring the quality of the WTFL. It determines the themes for the Forums and decides on the general content by including current global topics and addressing cultural differences. Some of its prominent members include, Franziska Bitzi Staub, Head of Finance Department, City of Lucerne, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Geoffrey Lipman, President, ICTP (International Council of Tourism Partners), Co-Founder, SUN and Isabel Hill, Director National Travel and Tourism Office, U.S. Department of Commerce Office, among others.

On 15 and 16 November 2021, WTFL is hosting an “Innovation Festival” in Andermatt in which Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi-based Twenty14 Holdings will also take the stage at the event. At the hybrid conference, well-known personalities, such as Klaus Schwab (founder, World Economic Forum), Laura Meyer (CEO Hotelplan), Peter Fankhauser (CEO PETRAF Ltd and former CEO Thomas Cook Group), Shannon Ghuian (Chief Sustainability Officer at TTC), Niall Ferguson (Historian and Author) and Alex Lampert (CEO GuestReady) will discuss the tourism industry’s current challenges and demonstrate how these can be tackled with forward-thinking solutions.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2021
