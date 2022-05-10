Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian payments firm BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, sack several employees

05/10/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows BharatPe

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian payments startup BharatPe said on Tuesday its board had recommended several measures, following a corporate governance review, including termination of several employees and vendors and filing criminal cases against them for misconduct.

IPO-hopeful BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, had initiated a corporate governance review in January hoping to soothe investor worries over a public spat involving personal investments by one of its co-founders.

The firm, which competes with apps including SoftBank's Paytm and Google Pay in India's booming payments market, came under intense investor and media scrutiny after co-founder Ashneer Grover sought damages from Uday Kotak, head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, alleging that the bank declined him financing for a personal investment.

In January, Reuters had reported that the audit would assess if BharatPe's senior executives are making proper internal disclosures about personal investments and check for conflicts, leading to a new code of conduct.

After a detailed review of a report to determine wilful misconduct and gross negligence by a former founder over the last two months, the board of BharatPe has recommended several decisive measures that are being implemented, the firm said in a statement.

BharatPe said it was introducing a new vendor procurement policy to mitigate any risk of employees indulging in suspicious transactions to enrich themselves, adding that it has terminated the services of several employees in departments who were directly involved with blocked vendors.

"Many vendors involved in malpractices, such as incorrect or inflated invoices, have been blocked for further business with the company... the company has already issued legal notices to these vendors to recover the amount and will be filing civil or criminal cases against them in the coming days," BharatPe added.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13aJGB yields ease with Treasuries, but 10-year buoyed by tepid auction
RE
03:12aLondon Shares to Post Partial Rebound Despite Uncertainty
DJ
03:11aTesla stutters under Shanghai lockdown; Beijing keeps hunting COVID
RE
03:11aUkraine to let foreigners transfer bond income from April 2023
RE
03:11aJapan's long-term debt exceeds 1 quadrillion yen for first time - MOF
RE
03:10aS.Korea stocks fall for sixth day on global economic slowdown concerns
RE
03:10aIndian payments firm BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, sack several employees
RE
03:07aBOJ rules out widening yield band to stem yen fall
RE
03:02aChina's Geely buys stake in Renault Korea, eyeing US exports
RE
02:56aForeigners turn net sellers of Japanese stocks in week to April 28
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
2Bayer's farming business drives Q1 earnings beat
3Exclusive: Tesla halts most production at Shanghai plant on Tuesday - m..
4Foreign food delivery drivers stage rare strike in Dubai
5Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..

HOT NEWS