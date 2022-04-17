Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi

04/17/2022 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Police personnel stand guard after clashes broke out during a Hindu religious procession in Jahangirpuri area of New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Indian police arrested 14 people in connection with violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims during a Hindu religious procession in the country's capital, New Delhi, police said in a tweet on Sunday.

Six police officers and several others were injured on Saturday during scuffles that marred the procession at a festival in Jahangirpuri, a suburban section of New Delhi.

"Remaining rioters are being identified for strict legal action," the police said.

There were no reported deaths from the incident.

In recent weeks, religious clashes have broken out between the majority Hindu and minority Muslim communities during religious processions in several parts of the country.

The rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has emboldened hardline religious groups in recent years to take up causes that they say defend the Hindu faith, although his party has denied any rise in communal tensions during Modi's reign.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is part of Modi's government, said in an interview published on Sunday that intolerance among religious communities was not worsening, while he played down recent incidents.

"Fringe elements, who are unable to digest the peace and prosperity in the country, try to defame India's inclusive culture and commitment," he told The Economic Times newspaper.

He added that it was not the government's job to dictate dietary practices to the people, after university students in New Delhi recently clashed on campus over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the canteen during a week that Hindus consider auspicious.

"Every citizen has freedom in the country to eat food of their choice," Naqvi said.

He also dismissed concerns about a controversy earlier this month over Muslim students wearing the hijab head-scarf to school in the southern state of Karnataka, home to the country's tech-sector capital Bengaluru.

"There is no ban on hijab in India. One can wear hijab in markets and other places," he said.

"But every college or institution has a dress code, discipline and decorum. We will have to accept this. If you do not like it, you can choose a different institution."

(Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Aftab Ahmed, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:30aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:29aUkraine has asked G7 for $50 bln to cover budget deficit, says senior official
RE
05:24aTunisia says countries offer help to tackle impact of fuel ship's sinking
RE
04:37aIndian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi
RE
04:37aIndian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi
RE
04:34aRussia demands Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol
RE
04:20aPakistan says cross-border attacks from Afghanistan have increased
RE
04:16aFour Philippine presidential candidates, including Pacquiao, won't quit race
RE
03:55aU.S. grants temporary deportation relief to immigrants from Cameroon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Russia demands Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol
3Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
4New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank, Commission head tells pa..
5Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS