Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian police arrest officer accused of raping assault victim

05/05/2022 | 02:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - Indian police have arrested an officer accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh after she went to him to report her gang rape, an incident that sparked outrage in a country notorious for assaults on women.

The head of a rural police station in Lalitpur, a district about 580 km (360 miles) south of New Delhi, the capital, was among four people arrested on Wednesday, a state police official said.

"Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," Prashant Kumar, a senior police officer, told Reuters on Thursday.

"The rape survivor has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment."

Reuters could not contact the accused officer to seek comment, as he is in custody.

The incident only came to light this week after the victim, a teenager from the lowest rung of the Hindu caste system, managed to file a complaint with the police.

In her complaint, she said she had been gang raped by four boys who took her to a neighbouring state on April 22, but escaped from them a few days later and went to the police station on April 27, where she was raped again.

Politicians and activists demanded urgent steps to protect women.

"If police stations are not safe for women, then where will they go with their complaints?" asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a senior leader of the main opposition Congress party.

India adopted the death penalty in 2018 as a punishment for the rape of girls younger than 12, in response to public pressure after a spate of assaults on children.

That followed the gang rape of a young woman in a moving bus in the capital in 2012 that caused national uproar and brought new laws, though the number of assaults on women stayed high.

Nearly 32,000 rapes or attempted rapes were reported in India in 2020, the government's most recent crime data shows.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Saurabh Sharma


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aECB SHOULD NOT RAISE RATES IN JULY BEFORE Q2 GDP DATA : Panetta
RE
02:48aOil climbs higher on supply jitters as EU lays out Russian oil ban
RE
02:48aInsurer Hiscox sets aside $40 mln for possible losses from Ukraine crisis
RE
02:46aSocGen boosts income but costs of Ukraine war rise
RE
02:46aGuinea orders legal proceedings against ousted President Conde
RE
02:45aLack of alternatives set to drive dollar dominance
RE
02:45aBAE sees opportunity from higher European defense budgets
RE
02:43aMARKETMIND : The real balancing act
RE
02:43aUK news publisher Reach says ad demand has dropped
RE
02:42aFrench energy minister expects EU consensus on stopping Russian oil imports by end of week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
2Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools
3Russia fights for control of Ukraine's Mariupol stronghold
4Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
5Over 80 firms including China's JD.com added to U.S. SEC list facing de..

HOT NEWS