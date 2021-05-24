Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian police visit Twitter office to serve notice about inquiry

05/24/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian police said on Monday they visited a Twitter office to serve notice to its country managing director about an investigation into the social media giant's tagging of a post by a ruling party spokesman as "manipulated media".

Leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party last week shared portions of a document on Twitter they said was created by the main opposition Congress and highlighted government failures in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress complained to Twitter saying the document was fake, after which the U.S. company marked some of the posts - including one by BJP spokesman Sambit Patra - as "manipulated media".

Delhi police on Monday said they had received a complaint about the classification of Patra's tweet, which it was investigating, adding that a team of officials visited a Twitter office to serve notice of the inquiry.

"This was necessary as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice (to), as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous," a police statement said, referring to the company's managing director.

Twitter says it applies its "manipulated media" tag to posts "that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated".

Twitter declined to comment on the matter.

Tensions between Twitter India's branch and Modi's administration have been brewing for months, with the government asking the social media platform on multiple occasions to take down posts critical of its record.

The government last month asked Twitter to remove dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that attacked its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and in February criticized the company for not complying with one of its takedown orders.

India has recorded a total of 26.75 million COVID-19 infections, second only to the United States, with more than 300,000 deaths, prompting criticism of the Modi administration's approach to curbing the pandemic.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Devjyot Ghoshal


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pFORTINET  : Ken Xie on Fortinet's Business Momentum, TAA, and the Future of Cybersecurity
PU
01:13pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Dutch arm of klm should stop flying over belarus - anp news
RE
01:13pCYBERSECURITY : The Existential Threat to SMBs
PU
01:01pWORLD BANK  : Why strengthening women's land rights in conflict-affected countries should be a priority
PU
01:00pUK REOPENING : Did cinema chains just pull a rabbit out of the hat?
RE
12:58pCryptocurrencies bounce back after Sunday plunge
RE
12:56pIndian police visit Twitter office to serve notice about inquiry
RE
12:52pBoE's Bailey says would be concerned if price pressures spread
RE
12:48pFed's balance sheet could reach $9 trillion by end of 2022, NY Fed report estimates
RE
12:30pIndiana 5G Zone to Host Panel Discussion and Demonstrations on Revolutionary Smart Transportation’ Technologies
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money (May 22)
2Cryptocurrencies bounce back after Sunday plunge
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
5Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HOT NEWS