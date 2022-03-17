Indian refiner HPCL in rare buy of Russian Urals crude -sources

The cargo was sold by European trader Vitol, they said. The companies typically do not comment on commercial deals.

The purchase came after the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp bought 3 million barrels of the same Russian grade this week.

Western sanctions on Russia have prompted many companies and countries to shun its oil, depressing Russian crude to record discount levels.

