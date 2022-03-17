Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian refiner HPCL in rare buy of Russian Urals crude -sources

03/17/2022 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's state refiner, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, has made a rare purchase of 2 million barrels of Russian Urals crude for loading in May, trade sources said on Thursday.

The cargo was sold by European trader Vitol, they said. The companies typically do not comment on commercial deals.

The purchase came after the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp bought 3 million barrels of the same Russian grade this week.

Western sanctions on Russia have prompted many companies and countries to shun its oil, depressing Russian crude to record discount levels.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Florence Tan in Singapore;Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.57% 279.9 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.78% 121.05 Delayed Quote.6.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.98% 99.73 Delayed Quote.26.70%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 4.43% 5950.289 Real-time Quote.-9.24%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -11.71% 95.75 Delayed Quote.44.72%
WTI 0.58% 96.61 Delayed Quote.34.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:48aOil rises after IEA supply shortfall warning
RE
12:43aFACTBOX : Global fuel subsidies ramped up to counter energy price spike
RE
12:26aNASA's big, new moon rocket set for debut in rollout to Florida launch pad
RE
12:13aPast Fed hiking cycles, from sanguine to severe, may say little about this one
RE
12:10aIndian shares rise over 1% on financials boost, Fed rate hike
RE
12:10aIndian refiner HPCL in rare buy of Russian Urals crude -sources
RE
12:05aChina's Shenzhen plans 'orderly' work resumption as COVID vigilance continues
RE
03/16S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths
RE
03/16China stocks rise on government pledges of support, Ukraine peace hopes
RE
03/16Japan spots four Russian amphibious transports sailing from Far East
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
3HONG KONG SHARES OF TENCENT SET TO OPEN UP ROUGHLY 9%…
4New Zealand returns to growth in Q4 as COVID restrictions ease
5Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

HOT NEWS