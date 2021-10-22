Indian refiners' September crude processing ticks up on firm demand

* Refineries' crude oil throughput in Sept up 2.9% y/y
* Indian refiners operated at 88.69% of capacity in Sept
* High oil prices could impact demand recovery - analyst
Oct 22 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude oil throughput in
September edged higher from the previous month, government data
showed on Friday, as refineries boosted output to meet surging
demand.
Refiners processed 4.45 million barrels per day (bpd) (18.21
million tonnes) of crude oil last month, up from the 4.36
million bpd in August, which was the lowest in 10 months.
"Refiners have been boosting throughput in order to meet
demand during the festive season. Demand is expected to increase
compared to previous months, as people travel more during
festivities," Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq said.
On a year-on-year basis, refiners' crude oil throughput in
September rose about 2.9%, while crude oil production fell about
1.7% to around 600,000 bpd (2.44 million tonnes), the data
showed.
Indian refiners operated at an average rate of 88.69% of
capacity in September, up from 86.89% in August, the government
data showed.
India's Reliance Industries Ltd, the operator of
the world's biggest refining complex, imported nearly 12% more
oil in September than in August at 1.2 million bpd.
"Coal shortages are also resulting in some fuel switching to
oil-related products, which is encouraging refiners to boost
runs. However, continued high oil prices have the potential to
lead to some demand destruction," Ul Haq said.
India's September fuel consumption crawled higher as
economic activity continued to ramp up, but soaring global oil
prices pose a threat to recovery in the world's third-biggest
oil importer and consumer.
Last month, India signalled a spike in oil prices could
speed up the transition to alternative energy sources.
Meanwhile, natural gas output jumped 26.6% to 2.90 billion
cubic metres, the data showed.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Bharat Govind Gautam in
Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Potter)