Indian rupee at fair value despite balance of payment problems: JPMorgan analyst

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee's fair value is
around 80 against the U.S. dollar, given the country's balance
of payment challenges and the Reserve Bank of India's
interventions, JPMorgan's head of emerging Asia local markets
strategy said.
India's balance of payments, a measure of how much the
country relies on money from abroad, has been squeezed by a
record trade deficit that has prompted economists to revisit
their current account deficit and balance of payments
(BoP)projections.
"India's CAD (current account deficit) is tracking 4% of the
GDP, historically a wide number. If left unchecked, this should
reflect on the price of the rupee. But things are not left
unchecked, and RBI has been managing the rupee," Arindam
Sandilya told Reuters in an interview.
"Taking a holistic view on India's forex-relevant BoP
position and the RBI, we reckon the fair value of the rupee is
around 80."
India's foreign exchange reserves have declined to $570.7
billion from a record high of about $642 billion in September
2021 as the RBI has stepped in to bolster the rupee. Still, the
local currency is down 7.5% in 2022, and on track for its worst
annual performance in four years.
The rupee was trading at 79.85 per U.S. dollar on
Monday, within a whisker of the record low of 80.0650 reached
last month.
A rebound in inflows into Indian stocks in the past few
days, with foreign investors turning buyers for the first time
in nine months, has helped the rupee to an extent.
Sandilya reckons that JPMorgan's fair value was near 81-82
at the beginning of the current quarter, but the surprising
turnaround in equity flows has led it to reassess its fair value
to near 80.
He said that rupee's valuations remained "a little rich"
relative other emerging market (EM) currencies and short rupee
positions had potentially "have more runway".
Shandilya pointed out that the market's pricing of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's slightly dovish path next year is contrary to
what policymakers have been saying recently.
On how much the oil's recent pullback will help rupee,
Sandilya pointed that when there is a demand-side fuelled drop
in oil prices, emerging market currencies, including that of oil
importing nations, weaken.
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Neha Arora and Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)