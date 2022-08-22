Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian rupee at fair value despite balance of payment problems: JPMorgan analyst

08/22/2022 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee's fair value is around 80 against the U.S. dollar, given the country's balance of payment challenges and the Reserve Bank of India's interventions, JPMorgan's head of emerging Asia local markets strategy said.

India's balance of payments, a measure of how much the country relies on money from abroad, has been squeezed by a record trade deficit that has prompted economists to revisit their current account deficit and balance of payments (BoP)projections.

"India's CAD (current account deficit) is tracking 4% of the GDP, historically a wide number. If left unchecked, this should reflect on the price of the rupee. But things are not left unchecked, and RBI has been managing the rupee," Arindam Sandilya told Reuters in an interview.

"Taking a holistic view on India's forex-relevant BoP position and the RBI, we reckon the fair value of the rupee is around 80."

India's foreign exchange reserves have declined to $570.7 billion from a record high of about $642 billion in September 2021 as the RBI has stepped in to bolster the rupee. Still, the local currency is down 7.5% in 2022, and on track for its worst annual performance in four years.

The rupee was trading at 79.85 per U.S. dollar on Monday, within a whisker of the record low of 80.0650 reached last month.

A rebound in inflows into Indian stocks in the past few days, with foreign investors turning buyers for the first time in nine months, has helped the rupee to an extent.

Sandilya reckons that JPMorgan's fair value was near 81-82 at the beginning of the current quarter, but the surprising turnaround in equity flows has led it to reassess its fair value to near 80.

He said that rupee's valuations remained "a little rich" relative other emerging market (EM) currencies and short rupee positions had potentially "have more runway".

Shandilya pointed out that the market's pricing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's slightly dovish path next year is contrary to what policymakers have been saying recently.

On how much the oil's recent pullback will help rupee, Sandilya pointed that when there is a demand-side fuelled drop in oil prices, emerging market currencies, including that of oil importing nations, weaken. (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Neha Arora and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 95.36 Delayed Quote.24.16%
NIFTY 50 -1.13% 17566 Delayed Quote.2.33%
NIFTY 500 -1.05% 15083.05 Delayed Quote.1.60%
WTI -0.23% 89.176 Delayed Quote.20.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aBroker Marsh launches world first insurance for hydrogen projects
RE
02:05aFUNDS AMASS RECORD WAGER ON HAWKISH FED AS JACKSON HOLE LOOMS : McGeever
RE
02:04aCINEWORLD : Strategic options include a possible voluntary ch…
RE
02:00aTurkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void
RE
02:00aTurkey doubles russian oil purchases in jan-aug 22/21 as cou…
RE
01:59aAngolan opposition leader says one-party state is 'big cancer' of society
RE
01:52aINDIAN RUPEE AT FAIR VALUE DESPITE BALANCE OF PAYMENT PROBLEMS : JPMorgan analyst
RE
01:34aBase metals rise on supply concerns fuelled by China power curbs
RE
01:27aOil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar
RE
01:23aAsia shares slip, dollar strong as yuan weakens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China steps up easing, cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering econ..
2UnitedHealth, Amazon among bidders for Signify Health- reports
3Paragon grows by 14.1% in the first six months of 2022 and again raises..
4Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
5Agilyx ASA (AGLX) - Agilyx announces that Cyclyx has secured close to $..

HOT NEWS