Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian rupee falls as Fed minutes prop dollar

08/18/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee slipped on Thursday against a steady greenback that found support from minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting that hinted higher interest rates could stick for longer.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 79.6725, having flirted with the key 79.70 level occasionally during the session. The local unit had closed at 79.4450 on Wednesday.

Traders widely expect the rupee to tread the 79-80 range for at least another week, with no major events around the corner.

"Within that broad range, there is choppiness depending on sentiment. A 25-30 paise broad move one day gets covered the next day, so within this range there's volatility," Gaurang Somaiya, an analyst at Motilal Oswal said.

Overall mood was quite sombre in Asian emerging markets as the region's economic engine China's currency continued its poor run with a 0.2% decline to a three-month low. [CNY/] [EMRG/FRX]

The yuan is down 0.7% so far this week after the People's Bank of China slashed interest rates on Monday slammed by harsh COVID-19 lockdowns and a crisis in the property market that hit consumer and business confidence.

Continued capital outflows from Chinese markets and flare-ups between Washington and Beijing are a potential threat to the rupee as investor sentiment towards Asia could decline in the backdrop of a resurgent dollar, said a trader at a private bank.

Falling oil prices were no respite to the rupee on Thursday as the dollar climbed to a three-week high after minutes released overnight from the Fed's July meeting showed officials found "little evidence" of inflation pressures easing.

The minutes flagged an eventual slowdown in the pace of hikes, but not a sharp switch to cuts in 2023 that traders were pricing in to interest-rate futures.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 7.2421%, as traders took profits on recent gains heading into the auction of a new 10-year note due Friday. [IN/]

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai)

By Anushka Trivedi


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.50% 4.724358 Delayed Quote.3.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.76% 55.430694 Delayed Quote.2.78%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.50% 0.6963 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.72% 2.75 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.29% 8.193091 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.20711 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.37% 5.2689 Delayed Quote.5.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.59% 61.789 Delayed Quote.4.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.28% 0.77592 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.15% 6.9094 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
EURO / INDIAN RUPEE (EUR/INR) 0.39% 81.1094 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.01763 Delayed Quote.-10.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.26% 0.08523 Delayed Quote.0.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.40% 0.012551 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.97% 94.96 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.27% 0.6288 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.66% 204.98 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.25% 6.7992 Delayed Quote.6.83%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.14% 6.79 Delayed Quote.6.87%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.41% 79.675 Delayed Quote.6.29%
WTI 1.76% 89.093 Delayed Quote.15.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:22aIndian rupee falls as Fed minutes prop dollar
RE
06:19aChina's Chery in talks to produce cars in Russian plants -TASS
RE
06:17aGERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ : Plan to lower sales tax on gas to 7%…
RE
06:17aGERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ : Govt is agreed that consumers should n…
RE
06:12aConfident Algeria rides gas high
RE
06:10aMARKETMIND : Markets left in limbo
RE
06:09aIndia bond yields end up as traders book profits before new 10-year bond sale
RE
06:08aDeath toll rises to 26 in Algerian wildfires, minister says
RE
06:06aFBI's sealed evidence that led to search of Trump's home focus of court hearing
RE
06:03aWalmart explores matchmaker marketplace for social media influencers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on U.S. crude stocks data, tight supply outlook
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies
3Adyen N : publishes H1 2022 financial results
4Asset managers on alert after 'WhatsApp' crackdown on banks
5As ECB mulls another big hike, Schnabel says inflation outlook hasn't i..

HOT NEWS