Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indian rupee falls to record low on broad dollar strength

10/19/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee fell to record low versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as surging U.S. Treasury yields prompted a broad rally in the greenback.

The rupee fell to a record low of 82.7750 per dollar, down from 82.36 in the previous session.

"Once the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) moved away from the 82.40 level, which it was protecting, there was absolute panic dollar buying," a trader at a private sector bank said.

"Unless RBI comes in again, no level is sacrosanct." (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.53% 52.111627 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 2.77% 48.2 End-of-day quote.-6.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.05% 60.01 Delayed Quote.1.71%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) -0.13% 81.2703 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.13% 82.7625 Delayed Quote.10.36%
Latest news "Economy"
05:24aNetherlands to pull out of treaty protecting energy investments
RE
05:16aBritain's banks brace for potential government raid on profits -FT
RE
05:14aWorld stocks slip, upbeat earnings compete with rate-hike angst
RE
05:10aChip Maker TSMC Weighs Expansion In Japan To Reduce Geopolitical Risk - WSJ
RE
05:10aChip maker tsmc weighs expansion in japan to reduce geopolitical…
RE
05:09aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall on caution amid party congress
RE
05:09aEuropean shares reverse gains as investors focus on inflation
RE
05:09aSterling weakens as inflation returns to 40-year highs
RE
05:09aAbu Dhabi airline Etihad gets new CEO after wealth fund ADQ's takeover
RE
05:04aOctopus Energy creates JV with Italian solar and wind farm developer Nexta
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
2Nestle raises full-year sales guidance after nine-month sales beat
3Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
5Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data

HOT NEWS