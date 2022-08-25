Indian rupee flat amid dollar demand from oil refiners

MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was little
changed versus the U.S. currency on Thursday as demand for
dollars from oil refiners countered positive cues from Asian
peers.
The rupee was trading at 79.8250 per U.S. dollar by
0456 GMT, compared with 79.8075 in the previous session. The
local unit traded in a three-paisa range, sticking to the
pattern of the past few sessions.
"The bid for dollars remains strong from the oil marketing
companies, while exporters too are jumping in to lock in (higher
forward) rates," Arnob Biswas, head of research at SMC Global
Securities, said.
The technical picture for rupee "looks tired", with the
Reserve Bank of India possibly seeking to defend the 80 level on
the one hand and strong dollar demand from importers on the
other, Biswas said.
Meanwhile, other Asian currencies rose on Thursday and the
dollar index dipped to 108.40. The slightly better risk
appetite and the rebound on the Chinese yuan dampened demand for
the safe-haven dollar.
The yuan recovered from 2-year lows amid signs that the
Chinese central bank may be at unease at the pace at which the
currency has depreciated.
Traders are waiting for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell's speech in Jackson Hole on Friday. His speech comes as
traders debate whether the U.S. central bank will raise rates by
50 basis points or 75 basis points next month.
Fed fund futures have moved to pricing in a higher chance of
75 basis points increase following hawkish comments from Fed
policymakers.
Oil prices rose for the third day with Brent crude futures
reaching $102.11 in Asia trading, the highest since Aug
3. India's equity gauge, the BSE Sensex, advanced,
tracking other Asian markets and U.S. equity futures.
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)