Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian rupee hits another record low; oil, dollar moves in focus

07/14/2022 | 11:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened for a sixth straight session on Friday to hit yet another record low against the U.S. dollar, tracking losses in most Asian peers on concerns of more aggressive tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve than expected.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.92/93 to the dollar by 0343 GMT, from Thursday's close of 79.8750. In opening deals, it touched a life low of 79.95.

The dollar hovered below a near two-decade high in Asian trading on Friday, having slipped overnight after two Fed policymakers said they favored a rate rise smaller than the size of 100 basis points that investors were betting on. [USD/]

Oil prices rose amid prospects of a less aggressive U.S. rate hike, although gains were capped by demand recovery worries.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aSri Lanka's parliament speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation
RE
12:47aJapan hopes to restart 4 more nuclear reactors by winter
RE
12:46aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Higher as Traders Think Again About Aggressive Fed
DJ
12:42aSri Lanka's parliament speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation
RE
12:37aIndonesia palm oil industry urges gov't to ease export curbs as harvest to worsen oversupply
RE
12:33aANALYSIS : Credit investors see more risk ahead as recession fears rise
RE
12:28aTame inflation to keep BOJ a dovish outlier in global rate-hike rush
RE
12:25aJapan June consumer inflation seen above BOJ's target for 3rd month - Reuters poll
RE
12:16aChina Q2 pork output at highest in years after herd recovery
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DBS : named ‘World's Best SME Bank' by Euromoney for second time
2Aviva : global websites
3Uniqlo owner's shares reach 2022 high on profit forecast, yen
4Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing
5China's June daily coal output jumps on peak summer demand

HOT NEWS