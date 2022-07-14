Indian rupee hits another record low; oil, dollar moves in focus

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.92/93 to the dollar by 0343 GMT, from Thursday's close of 79.8750. In opening deals, it touched a life low of 79.95.

The dollar hovered below a near two-decade high in Asian trading on Friday, having slipped overnight after two Fed policymakers said they favored a rate rise smaller than the size of 100 basis points that investors were betting on. [USD/]

Oil prices rose amid prospects of a less aggressive U.S. rate hike, although gains were capped by demand recovery worries.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)