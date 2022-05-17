Indian rupee hits record low, market watches for cenbank to intervene

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 77.73/74 to the dollar by 0358 GMT, versus Friday's close of 77.45. The 1-month non-deliverable forward was trading at 77.96/97 to the dollar.

Indian share markets were trading up 0.7% with all eyes on the listing of state-run Life Insurance Corp, the country's biggest IPO, set for later in the session. [.BO]

Traders will also watch for central bank intervention if the currency racks up sharper losses during the session.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)