The partially convertible rupee was trading at 78.94/95 per dollar by 0409 GMT, after touching a lifetime low of 78.95. The currency closed at 78.77 on Tuesday.

Traders said the rupee could weaken towards 79 per dollar during the session, but the central bank is expected to intervene to slow the slide in the currency.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)