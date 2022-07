The partially convertible rupee was fetching 80.01/02 per dollar by 0337 GMT, compared with its close of 79.99 on Wednesday and near its record low of 80.0650 touched on Tuesday.

Investors will watch out for the central bank after a source said the RBI was prepared to sell another $100 billion to defend the rupee from rapid falls.

