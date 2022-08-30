Indian rupee rises on foreign inflows, dollar retreat

MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was trading
higher versus the U.S. currency on Tuesday, helped by foreign
equity inflows and a pullback of the dollar index.
The rupee was trading at 79.81 per U.S. dollar by
0442 GMT, after closing at 79.9625 in the previous session.
Foreign investors have poured in about $6 billion into
Indian equities this month, the biggest inflow since Dec 2020.
This compares to the near $28 billion of outflows in the first
six months of 2022.
On the debt side, overseas investors turned net buyers for
the first time this year in August.
The rupee hit a record low of 80.12 on Monday over fears of
more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Reserve Bank of
India likely intervened to support the rupee.
"In spite of a fresh all-time high yesterday, USD/INR has
not seen any meaningful pickup in volatility," said Anindya
Banerjee, head research - fx and interest rates at Kotak
Securities.
"This could be due to the fact that unlike in the recent
past, this time around, FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) are
not selling Indian financial assets. With FPI flows remaining
positive, RBI intervention becomes far more effective."
Most Asian currencies were flat, while the dollar index
was hovering near 108.70. The dollar gauge has pulled
back from multi-year highs, thanks to the euro.
Despite the pullback, the dollar remains supported by the
Fed rate outlook. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that U.S. rates
will remain high for longer to tame inflation, boosting bets of
a 75 basis points hike next month.
Indian shares rose, recovering from Monday's slide,
while oil prices dipped after surging in the previous
session.
