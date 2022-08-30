Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian rupee rises on foreign inflows, dollar retreat

08/30/2022 | 12:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was trading higher versus the U.S. currency on Tuesday, helped by foreign equity inflows and a pullback of the dollar index.

The rupee was trading at 79.81 per U.S. dollar by 0442 GMT, after closing at 79.9625 in the previous session.

Foreign investors have poured in about $6 billion into Indian equities this month, the biggest inflow since Dec 2020. This compares to the near $28 billion of outflows in the first six months of 2022.

On the debt side, overseas investors turned net buyers for the first time this year in August.

The rupee hit a record low of 80.12 on Monday over fears of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Reserve Bank of India likely intervened to support the rupee.

"In spite of a fresh all-time high yesterday, USD/INR has not seen any meaningful pickup in volatility," said Anindya Banerjee, head research - fx and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

"This could be due to the fact that unlike in the recent past, this time around, FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) are not selling Indian financial assets. With FPI flows remaining positive, RBI intervention becomes far more effective."

Most Asian currencies were flat, while the dollar index was hovering near 108.70. The dollar gauge has pulled back from multi-year highs, thanks to the euro.

Despite the pullback, the dollar remains supported by the Fed rate outlook. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that U.S. rates will remain high for longer to tame inflation, boosting bets of a 75 basis points hike next month.

Indian shares rose, recovering from Monday's slide, while oil prices dipped after surging in the previous session. (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.18% 0.68864 Delayed Quote.8.18%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -0.27% 54.976753 Delayed Quote.1.68%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.68858 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.00% 1.17045 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.17013 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.08% 0.768882 Delayed Quote.10.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.14% 61.355 Delayed Quote.4.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7681 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.01% 13102.73 Real-time Quote.7.64%
EURO / INDIAN RUPEE (EUR/INR) -0.16% 79.8129 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 0.9995 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.15% 0.012526 Delayed Quote.6.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012523 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.62% 104.16 Delayed Quote.29.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.22% 0.61414 Delayed Quote.-10.65%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.12% 1.00034 Delayed Quote.14.43%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) -0.13% 79.84 Delayed Quote.7.39%
WTI -0.23% 96.571 Delayed Quote.23.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03aInflation - the only game in town
RE
01:03aChina stocks fall on COVID outbreaks; coal shares slump
RE
01:01aS.Korea Aug exports growth seen slowing, inflation to cool slightly - Reuters poll
RE
12:59aIndian rupee rises on foreign inflows, dollar retreat
RE
12:56aUk military intelligence- since start of august, russia has made…
RE
12:55aUk military intelligence says ukrainian long-range precision str…
RE
12:55aJAPAN FINANCE MINISTER : Tokyo will coordinate with other Sri Lanka creditors on debt
RE
12:54aUk military intelligence- several brigades of ukrainian armed fo…
RE
12:52aBase metals drop as COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. rate hike weigh
RE
12:52aVietnam 2022 rice exports to rise to 6.3-6.5 mln tonnes - food association
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices slip as inflation woes outweigh possible OPEC+ output cuts
2Woodside Energy triples dividend as first-half profit skyrockets
3EV maker Lucid files for mixed shelf offering of up to $8 billion
4Emerson Electric : Renewable Technologies Support China's Carbon Reduct..
5Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls

HOT NEWS