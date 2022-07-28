Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian rupee sees biggest daily gain in over 2 months post Fed

07/28/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee saw its biggest single-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, tracking strength in most other Asian peers and shares, while bond yields inched lower after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell sounded suitably hawkish on curbing inflation in his news conference, but also dropped guidance on the size of the next rate hike and noted that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow down.

India's partially convertible rupee ended trading at 79.7550 compared to its close of 79.8975. It gained 0.2% on the day, its biggest daily rise since May 20.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.33%, down 1 basis point on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower as bonds rallied after the Fed raised rates by 75 bps, in line with market expectations. [US/]

The U.S. dollar slumped to a three-week low versus the Japanese yen and struggled against its other major rivals on Thursday as markets ramped up bets on a softening in the pace of rate hikes.

Traders said focus has now shifted to the monetary policy committee meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) due next week. Though the broad consensus was for a 50-basis-point rate hike, views are likely to be tempered after Fed's decision.

"We expect the RBI's monetary policy committee to vote unanimously for a 35 bps rate hike during next week's policy review meeting," Barclays economists said in a note.

"While inflation is likely to remain elevated in the near term, we think the MPC may acknowledge that price pressures have peaked, and note the favourable tailwinds by reducing its inflation forecasts, albeit marginally."

Traders said they would also be focussing on the central bank's views on liquidity after the recent tightness in the money markets which has pushed the inter-bank call money rate to above the marginal standing facility rate.

"With inflation drivers easing, I see terminal repo rate in range of 6%-6.25% for now, and a longish period of pause post that," said Akhil Mittar, senior fund manager at Tata Mutual Fund wrote in a note.

"I believe growth situation in India is not as bad as in west (recessionary expectations rising in the west) and RBI might not be immediately pushed to support growth," he added.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Bernadette Baum)

By Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -0.30% 55.687016 Delayed Quote.2.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.05% 0.69909 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 3.44% 48.05 End-of-day quote.-6.43%
BARCLAYS PLC -3.01% 153.243 Delayed Quote.-15.69%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.24% 1.21369 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.08% 62.197 Delayed Quote.5.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.07% 0.78047 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
EURO / INDIAN RUPEE (EUR/INR) -0.74% 80.8902 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.48% 1.01585 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.012544 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
MUTUAL CORPORATION 0.00% 1796 Delayed Quote.158.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.27% 0.62764 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) -0.29% 79.619 Delayed Quote.7.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41aLinde raises 2022 earnings guidance on higher volumes, pricing
RE
06:39aValero kicks off U.S. refinery results with Q2 profit jump
RE
06:36aNorthrop sales fall as labor shortages, supply chain issues hamper production
RE
06:35aSpirit Airlines agrees to be bought by JetBlue in $3.8-billion deal
RE
06:34aIndian rupee sees biggest daily gain in over 2 months post Fed
RE
06:34aEnglish criminal court case broadcast on TV for first time
RE
06:34aEtihad Airways swings to first half operating profit of nearly $300 million
RE
06:32aMerck quarterly profit tops Wall Street view on strong Keytruda sales
RE
06:30aRussia says there is no deal on swapping Griner for jailed arms trafficker
RE
06:24aU.S. House Democrats to propose ban on stock trading in August - Punchbowl News
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Is the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate
2TotalEnergies : Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results (pdf –..
3Shell Launches $6 Billion Share Buyback as 2Q Earnings Hit Record High
4Fresenius, Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tumble on Warnings
5Volkswagen : Strong first half of 2022 for Volkswagen Passenger Cars

HOT NEWS