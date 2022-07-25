Log in
Indian rupee strengthens to over 1-week high on broad dollar losses

07/25/2022 | 05:51am EDT
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened to its highest level in more than a week on Monday afternoon tracking broad losses in the dollar, but weaker local shares and losses in other Asian peers ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting's outcome later this week limited gains.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.70/71 per dollar by 0932 GMT, its strongest since July 14 and higher compared to its close of 79.8550 on Friday.

"The dollar is weakening against most majors in European trade, that has helped the rupee. But with Fed expected to raise rates this week, we could see pressure building up on the rupee again," the head of trading at a private bank said.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's performance against major currencies, was down 0.4%.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.15% 55.28478 Delayed Quote.2.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.76% 0.69535 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.54% 1.20496 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.07% 61.909 Delayed Quote.4.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.43% 0.77682 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
EURO / INDIAN RUPEE (EUR/INR) 0.15% 81.662 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.41% 1.02411 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012542 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.63% 0.62708 Delayed Quote.-8.54%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) -0.12% 79.7325 Delayed Quote.7.19%
