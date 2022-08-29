Indian shares close at 1-month low on hawkish Fed stance

BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday
to close at their lowest in a month, weighed down by losses in
information technology and banking stocks after U.S. Federal
Reserve signalled aggressive rate hikes.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to
contain inflation quashed hopes that the central bank would
soften its rate hike stance to prevent an economic slowdown.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 1.4% at 17,312.90,
while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.5% at 57,972.62.
The IT index slumped 3.5%, while the bank index
fell 1.8%.
The Indian rupee dropped to an all-time low versus the
dollar on Monday on bets the Federal Reserve will keep a
restrictive stance for longer, prompting the Reserve Bank of
India to step in.
Powell's speech comes at a time foreign investors were
returning to Indian stocks after dumping them in the first half,
as they look for higher returns amid expectations that major
central banks will slow their rate hike cycle.
"Investors had already got the wind of bearish undertone for
the start of the week, after the U.S. Fed chairman's speech on
Friday talked about further rate hikes going ahead to tame
inflation," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research
(Retail), Kotak Securities.
Shares of fertiliser companies fell between 2% and 5% on
Monday following a government announcement mandating companies
availing subsidy, to market their products under a single brand.
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on
Monday said the telecom unit, Jio, will begin rolling out 5G
services for its subscribers in the next two months.
In the company's 45th annual general meeting, Ambani said
his younger son Anant, has joined the company's New Energy
business, while his other two children - Akash and Isha -
assumed leadership roles in Jio and retail.
Reliance shares closed down 0.8%.
