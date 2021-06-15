Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares close at record highs as pandemic curbs ease, cases fall

06/15/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India,

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at record highs on Tuesday, as declining COVID-19 infections prompted many states to re-open businesses, with a rally in broader markets also helping the sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.36% to 15,869.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.42% to 52,773.05 at close.

Many Indian states eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday, including the national capital New Delhi, where authorities allowed shops and malls to open as the number of new cases dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

India on Tuesday reported 60,471 new infections, the lowest since March 31.

The sentiment also tracked global stocks that hit a record high, as investors bet likely "transitory" inflation pressures will restrain the U.S. Federal Reserve from signalling a shift in policy settings. [MKTS/GLOB]

Many investors expect the Fed to maintain its dovish stance at its two-day meeting starting on Tuesday. Some board members, however, have said the central bank should start discussing tapering its bond buying.

In Mumbai trading, financial stocks provided a boost to the Nifty 50, with ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd ending 1.6% and 0.7% higher, respectively.

The Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Private Bank Index, which have so far gained more than 0.55% this week, were among the top performers across sub-indexes rising between 0.85% and 1.07%.

Software services firm Infosys Ltd rose 0.8%, lifting the Nifty IT index by 0.23%.

Shares of Future Retail Ltd closed 10% higher, after staying at those levels since early trade.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -0.86% 761.85 Delayed Quote.58.85%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -4.97% 133.9 Delayed Quote.182.93%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -5.00% 1517.25 End-of-day quote.246.64%
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED 3.13% 3042.2 Delayed Quote.6.71%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.76902 Delayed Quote.0.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.40815 Delayed Quote.3.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.37% 0.8203 Delayed Quote.4.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.21236 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -0.46% 1479.45 End-of-day quote.3.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.013636 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.14% 0.71316 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
NIFTY 50 0.36% 15869.25 Delayed Quote.13.09%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.23% 2250 Delayed Quote.13.08%
S&P 500 0.18% 4255.15 Delayed Quote.13.08%
SENSEX 30 0.42% 52773.05 Real-time Quote.10.05%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.09% 40.47 Real-time Quote.15.82%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:42aFacebook, big tech face EU blow in national data watchdogs ruling
RE
06:42aDubai steps in again as pandemic drives Emirates to $5.5 billion loss
RE
06:40aEu and u.s. have resolved 17-year dispute over aircraft subisidies - eu's von der leyen
RE
06:37aRYANAIR : Belarusian airspace ban is not a long-term solution
RE
06:37aIndian shares close at record highs as pandemic curbs ease, cases fall
RE
06:35aKalyagen and Uniwell Announce Partnership to Manufacture Proprietary and Third-Party Skin Care Products
SE
06:32aCourt approves Thai Airways plan for makeover of $12.9 billion debt
RE
06:31aNigerian growth lags Africa, poverty rising, says World Bank
RE
06:28aFROM DELHI TO MEERUT : A Journey of Connectivity
PU
06:24aIreland's goods imports from Britain drop 20% in April
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
2Gold steadies on dollar retreat; focus on Fed meeting
3Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms
4Britain and Australia announce free trade deal, Johnson hails 'new dawn'
5WHAT INVESTORS ARE WATCHING FROM THE FED: taper talk and inflation

HOT NEWS