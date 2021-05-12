Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares dip on lingering U.S. inflation worries, auto sales data eyed

05/12/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Financials dragged Indian benchmark stock indexes lower on Wednesday, as broader Asian markets extended a sell-off fuelled by concerns that a potential pickup in U.S. inflation could lead to interest rate hikes sooner than expected.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.45% to 14,784.55 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.56% to 48,885.91.

Speculation that surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the United States could lead to earlier rate hikes and higher bond yields globally sent Asian shares to one-month lows.

In India, although the central bank is seen maintaining status quo on interest rates as data expected later in the day is likely to show retail inflation eased to a three-month low in April, investors are concerned about potential outflows of foreign funds.

The Nifty Financial Services index slid 1%, with top non-bank lender HDFC Ltd dropping 2.3%. The Nifty IT index slipped 0.6%.

Investors are also awaiting April auto sales data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The Nifty Auto index was largely flat.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 -0.63% 14755.85 Delayed Quote.6.87%
SENSEX 30 -0.69% 49161.81 Real-time Quote.3.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aChina, Hong Kong shares weighed down by property firms on tax talks
RE
12:30aChina hot-rolled coils strike new high, analysts warn of risks
RE
12:29aInflation anxiety jolts stocks, Asia tumbles to two-month lows
RE
12:18aTaiwan deputy finance minister says market fundamentals sound as shares tumble
RE
12:16aIndian shares dip on lingering U.S. inflation worries, auto sales data eyed
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aFROM CRISIS TO GROWTH : Latin America's response to the Venezuelan Exodus
PU
12:03aIndia's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205
RE
05/11Gold falls ahead of U.S. inflation data on firm yields, dollar
RE
05/11Nissan shares tumble 12% after guidance disappoints
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation anxiety jolts stocks, Asia tumbles to two-month lows
2Pipeline outage causes U.S. gasoline supply crunch, panic buying
3Toshiba board to appoint UBS as adviser for strategic review -sources
4BATERO GOLD CORP. : Batero Announces an Update on La Cumbre Project, Colombia
5ARIS GOLD CORPORATION : ARIS GOLD : Announces Q1 2021 Results and AGM Voting