Indian shares drop over 1%; Future Group firms tank

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.27% at 16,957.15, as of 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.25% to 56,508.91. Both the indexes fell over 1% on Friday.

Broader Asian stocks also lost ground on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 1.6% to a six-week low. [MKTS/GLOB]

In domestic trade, stocks across the board slid, with 49 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index trading lower.

Private-sector lender ICICI Bank was the only gainer, adding 1.5% after it posted March-quarter results https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/95a30e0a-28a0-4379-823b-49b478bbd237.pdf over the weekend.

Future Group companies slid -- Future Retail was down 5%, Future Consumer crashed 19.4%, while Future Enterprises declined 9.5%.

Conglomerate Reliance on Saturday called off its $3.4 billion deal with Future Group, saying it "cannot be implemented" after Future's secured creditors rejected it.

