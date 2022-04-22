Indian shares drop over 1% on aggressive Fed rate hike prospects

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.01% at 17,217.85, as of 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.02% to 57,328.38. Both the indexes had gained over 1% on Thursday after Reliance Industries hit a record high.

On Friday, 47 out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index were trading lower. Reliance snapped its three-day rally and fell 1.2%.

Among the few gainers, IT services provider HCL Technologies rose nearly 2% after it posted a rise in March-quarter net profit.

Broader Asian stocks also lost ground after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said overnight that a half-point rate hike will be "on the table" when the central bank meets in May, adding it would be appropriate to "be moving a little more quickly."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan saw its sharpest decline in six weeks and was down 1.1% in morning trade.[MKTS/GLOB]

($1 = 76.3520 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)