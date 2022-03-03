Log in
Indian shares edge higher as IT gains offset losses in financials

03/03/2022 | 01:11am EST
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Thursday, as gains in information technology stocks offset losses in financials, while soaring crude prices due to supply disruptions from Russian sanctions kept investor sentiment in check.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.15% to 16,631.60 by 0540 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.16% at 55,555.95.

Nifty's metal index, the energy index and IT index were among the top performers, rising over 1% each.

Among the decliners were Nifty financial services index and private bank index, both down 0.26% and 0.42%, respectively.

Most of the country's Asian peers also eked out gains after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting.

"Powell's remark of not adding to uncertainty is an affirmation that rate hikes will not be market unsettling," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian economy will, however, come under pressure from expensive crude in the short run, he added.

Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries.

Increasing crude prices will accelerate inflation in India, the world's third-largest importer of crude, while also widening the country's current account deficit.

Indian equities in February marked their fifth straight month of fund outflows, with foreign investors dumping $4.74 billion worth of stocks, according to Refinitiv data.

The Nifty and Sensex fell over 3% last month, dragged by geopolitical tensions, concerns over inflation, fund outflows and expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
