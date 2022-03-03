Indian shares edge higher as IT gains offset losses in financials

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares were slightly
higher on Thursday, as gains in information technology stocks
offset losses in financials, while soaring crude prices due to
supply disruptions from Russian sanctions kept investor
sentiment in check.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.15% to
16,631.60 by 0540 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up
0.16% at 55,555.95.
Nifty's metal index, the energy index
and IT index were among the top
performers, rising over 1% each.
Among the decliners were Nifty financial services index
and private bank index, both down 0.26%
and 0.42%, respectively.
Most of the country's Asian peers also eked out gains after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday
that the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest
rates at its upcoming March meeting.
"Powell's remark of not adding to uncertainty is an
affirmation that rate hikes will not be market unsettling," said
V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial
Services.
Indian economy will, however, come under pressure from
expensive crude in the short run, he added.
Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, as trade
disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries.
Increasing crude prices will accelerate inflation in India,
the world's third-largest importer of crude, while also widening
the country's current account deficit.
Indian equities in February marked their fifth straight
month of fund outflows, with foreign investors dumping $4.74
billion worth of stocks, according to Refinitiv data.
The Nifty and Sensex fell over 3% last month, dragged by
geopolitical tensions, concerns over inflation, fund outflows
and expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
and Anil D'Silva)