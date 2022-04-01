Log in
News: Latest News
Indian shares edge higher as financials, power companies climb

04/01/2022 | 01:47am EDT
A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India,

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Friday for a fourth session in five, bucking a downtrend in broader Asia as heavyweight financials and power company stocks advanced.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.43% at 17,540.45, as of 0505 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.42% to 58,812.09. Both indexes were set to post weekly gains of about 2% each.

Asian peers were trading lower with investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession. [MKTS/GLOB]

"With U.S. bond yields where they are, one would expect the Indian market to be more subdued. It looks like investors are taking headwinds in stride with a risk-on trade still on," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co in India.

In the financial year ended March 31, the Nifty and the Sensex rose more than 18% each, even as a spike in crude prices kept the final quarter subdued.

"We will likely see the hit from inflation to earnings reports going forward and that is going to be a driver for markets."

Power producer NTPC led the gains in the Nifty with a 5% jump, while power transmission firm Power Grid Corp climbed 3.6%. The Nifty Energy index rose 1.6% and was set for a record close.

Hero MotoCorp slumped 6.3%. Investors were awaiting March sales data from automakers on Friday.

The Nifty Bank index climbed 1.1%. Bandhan Bank jumped 3.6%, while IDFC First Bank climbed 5%.

HDFC Asset Management advanced 4% after insurer LIC increased its stake in the company.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Chris Thomas


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.50% 17552.45 Delayed Quote.0.83%
NIFTY 500 0.69% 14997.4 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
SENSEX 30 -0.20% 58568.51 Real-time Quote.0.54%
HOT NEWS