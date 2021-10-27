Indian shares edge higher on consumer, IT gains

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday, helped by consumer and information technology stocks, while investors awaited earnings results from a slew of big companies due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.1% each to 18,303 and 61,450 respectively, by 0352 GMT.

The Nifty fast moving consumer index rose 0.8%, while the information technology index climbed 0.6%.

Many top-tier companies including India's leading car maker Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, cigarette maker ITC, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company and Adani Enterprises will report their earnings later in the day. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)