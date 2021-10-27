Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares edge higher on consumer, IT gains

10/27/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday, helped by consumer and information technology stocks, while investors awaited earnings results from a slew of big companies due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.1% each to 18,303 and 61,450 respectively, by 0352 GMT.

The Nifty fast moving consumer index rose 0.8%, while the information technology index climbed 0.6%.

Many top-tier companies including India's leading car maker Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, cigarette maker ITC, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company and Adani Enterprises will report their earnings later in the day. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.63% 1544.05 End-of-day quote.222.35%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 0.74% 3791.75 End-of-day quote.10.30%
ITC LIMITED 0.80% 238.65 Delayed Quote.11.67%
LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED 1.72% 6613.9 Delayed Quote.75.20%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.07% 7288.55 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED 3.20% 2456.8 End-of-day quote.56.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aChina power generators' profits tumble on record coal prices
RE
12:32aMEDIA-China's Nanjing to relax rules for developers in Nov land auction - 21st CBH
RE
12:32aGold dips on robust dollar, higher yields ahead of key central bank meetings
RE
12:32aIndonesia Q3 foreign direct investment falls 2.7% y/y
RE
12:24aJapan Exchange Group looking to extend Tokyo bourse trading hours
RE
12:24aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Pull back After S&P 500, Dow Notch Closing Records
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aProjects to create green grid, CCS hubs across ASEAN, Australia
RE
12:11aShanghai aluminium hits 2-month low as coal prices drop
RE
12:02aAussie jumps as inflation data sparks rate hike talk, yen becalmed before BOJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global equities edge up on upbeat earnings; gold falls
2Microsoft sees cloud business growth, but supply woes continue for Xbox
3Alphabet earns record profit on Google ad surge
4Visa beats profit estimates on travel, online spending boom
5Exclusive: Gas crisis helps to land BP $500 million windfall

HOT NEWS