Indian shares edge higher on consumer, IT gains

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on
Wednesday, helped by consumer and information technology stocks,
while investors awaited earnings results from a slew of big
companies due later in the day.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark
S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.1% each to 18,303 and 61,450
respectively, by 0352 GMT.
The Nifty fast moving consumer index rose 0.8%,
while the information technology index climbed 0.6%.
Many top-tier companies including India's leading car maker
Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, cigarette
maker ITC, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company
and Adani Enterprises will report their
earnings later in the day.
