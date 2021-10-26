Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares edge higher on metal, IT stocks; CEAT falls

10/26/2021 | 01:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday as metal and information technology stocks countered losses in private banks, while investors awaited commentaries from companies over the impact of higher input costs on margins in an earnings-heavy week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% at 18,143 by 0516 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.2% to 61,099.

The Nifty IT index gained 0.6%, with Tech Mahindra leading the rally with a 5% surge on strong quarterly earnings. The metals index rose 1.5%.

Tyre maker CEAT Ltd and paint maker Kansai Nerolac fell 7.9% and 3.7%, respectively, after they reported a drop in net profit on higher input costs.

"Markets thought inflation was transitory and margins will get adjusted with the volume growth. But the issue will likely persist for one more quarter and the impact is visible in current earnings," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Many top-tier companies including India's leading car maker Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro and cigarette maker ITC will report their earnings later this week.

The Nifty public sector bank index rose 2.74% on expectations of an improvement in asset quality and strong quarterly results, analysts said. The index has gained more than 18% so far this month. The Nifty bank index was the top drag, falling 0.6% after gaining more than 2% on Monday.

Shares of housing finance company Home First Finance , Orient Cement Ltd and consumer products maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals surged 8.9%, 6% and 4% respectively, on strong quarterly earnings.

Meanwhile, analysts cautioned that a near 30% gain in India's benchmark indexes has heated up equity valuations and warned that markets could see a steep correction in certain pockets.

National Stock Exchange data on Monday showed its registered investor base surpassed 50 million unique users and it saw its last 10 million investor registrations in less than seven months. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEAT LIMITED -2.72% 1293.4 End-of-day quote.19.83%
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED 3.84% 470.5 Delayed Quote.18.43%
ITC LIMITED 0.43% 234.3 Delayed Quote.11.67%
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED -1.29% 544.35 End-of-day quote.-10.26%
LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED 0.59% 6463.75 Delayed Quote.75.20%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 0.45% 7275.9 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
NIFTY 50 0.16% 18135.85 Delayed Quote.29.56%
ORIENT CEMENT LIMITED -4.05% 146.7 End-of-day quote.68.91%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 4.59% 1585 Delayed Quote.56.61%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aAustralia's Crown branded 'disgraceful', gets two years to fix Melbourne casino
RE
01:49aIndian shares edge higher on metal, IT stocks; CEAT falls
RE
01:49aIndian shares edge higher on metal, IT stocks; CEAT falls
RE
01:40aSouth Korea's former president Roh Tae-woo dies at 88 - hospital
RE
01:31aPorts giant DP World expects container volume growth to moderate in Q4
RE
01:28aChip shortage weighs on French auto parts supplier Faurecia's sales
RE
01:25aAustralia, NZ dlrs higher ahead of key inflation data
RE
01:17aHyundai Motor's Q3 profit misses estimates as chip shortage takes a toll
RE
01:16aSK Hynix more upbeat than rivals on rising memory-chip demand
RE
01:12aSouth Korea's former president Roh Tae-woo dies at 88 -Yonhap
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook will fuel further unrest, whistleblower says
2UBS : third-quarter 2021 results
3Another Chinese property developer defaults, shares drop
4RBNZ looking to reduce exposure to bonds with higher carbon footprint
5Novartis : more bullish on Cosentyx, Entresto sales as Q3 profit rises

HOT NEWS