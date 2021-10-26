Indian shares edge higher on metal, IT stocks; CEAT falls

BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on
Tuesday as metal and information technology stocks countered
losses in private banks, while investors awaited commentaries
from companies over the impact of higher input costs on margins
in an earnings-heavy week.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% at
18,143 by 0516 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
rose 0.2% to 61,099.
The Nifty IT index gained 0.6%, with Tech
Mahindra leading the rally with a 5% surge on strong
quarterly earnings. The metals index rose 1.5%.
Tyre maker CEAT Ltd and paint maker Kansai Nerolac
fell 7.9% and 3.7%, respectively, after they reported
a drop in net profit on higher input costs.
"Markets thought inflation was transitory and margins will
get adjusted with the volume growth. But the issue will likely
persist for one more quarter and the impact is visible in
current earnings," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit
Financial Services.
Many top-tier companies including India's leading car maker
Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro and cigarette
maker ITC will report their earnings later this week.
The Nifty public sector bank index rose 2.74% on
expectations of an improvement in asset quality and strong
quarterly results, analysts said. The index has gained more than
18% so far this month. The Nifty bank index was the
top drag, falling 0.6% after gaining more than 2% on Monday.
Shares of housing finance company Home First Finance
, Orient Cement Ltd and consumer products
maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals surged
8.9%, 6% and 4% respectively, on strong quarterly earnings.
Meanwhile, analysts cautioned that a near 30% gain in
India's benchmark indexes has heated up equity valuations and
warned that markets could see a steep correction in certain
pockets.
National Stock Exchange data on Monday showed its registered
investor base surpassed 50 million unique users and it saw its
last 10 million investor registrations in less than seven
months.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)