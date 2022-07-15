Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares edge higher; set for weekly drop on aggressive rate-hike fears

07/15/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday, helped by gains in stocks of consumer goods companies, although the benchmark indexes were headed for their first weekly loss in four on fears over aggressive rate hikes by central banks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5% at 16,025, as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.49% to 53,680.13.

Both the indexes are down more than 1% this week and on track for their first weekly loss in four.

The fast-moving consumer goods index rose 1.1%, mainly buoyed by weaker key raw material prices including wheat and palm oil.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose as much as 1.9%, after the company won a port privatisation contract in Israel along with local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for $1.18 billion.

The rupee extended losses into a fifth straight session, hitting a fresh low against the dollar.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks hit a two-year low as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aSri Lanka's parliament speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation
RE
12:47aJapan hopes to restart 4 more nuclear reactors by winter
RE
12:46aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Higher as Traders Think Again About Aggressive Fed
DJ
12:42aSri Lanka's parliament speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation
RE
12:37aIndonesia palm oil industry urges gov't to ease export curbs as harvest to worsen oversupply
RE
12:33aANALYSIS : Credit investors see more risk ahead as recession fears rise
RE
12:28aTame inflation to keep BOJ a dovish outlier in global rate-hike rush
RE
12:25aJapan June consumer inflation seen above BOJ's target for 3rd month - Reuters poll
RE
12:16aChina Q2 pork output at highest in years after herd recovery
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DBS : named ‘World's Best SME Bank' by Euromoney for second time
2Aviva : global websites
3Uniqlo owner's shares reach 2022 high on profit forecast, yen
4Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing
5China's June daily coal output jumps on peak summer demand

HOT NEWS