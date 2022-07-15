Indian shares edge higher; set for weekly drop on aggressive rate-hike fears

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5% at 16,025, as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.49% to 53,680.13.

Both the indexes are down more than 1% this week and on track for their first weekly loss in four.

The fast-moving consumer goods index rose 1.1%, mainly buoyed by weaker key raw material prices including wheat and palm oil.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose as much as 1.9%, after the company won a port privatisation contract in Israel along with local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for $1.18 billion.

The rupee extended losses into a fifth straight session, hitting a fresh low against the dollar.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks hit a two-year low as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)