Indian shares edge up ahead of RBI rate decision

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.36% at 17,701, as of 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3% to 59,212.42.

Even though inflation has breached the 6% upper limit of the central bank's target range for two months, a Reuters poll showed it will still wait at least a few more months before joining other central banks in raising rates.

The Reserve Bank of India has for nearly two years kept the key repo rate at a record low of 4% and kept its stance accomodative until the economic recovery is firmly entrenched.

In support of this view, Governor Shaktikanta Das had last month said inflation was expected moderate despite a surge in global prices for crude oil.

"While, it is true that there are countries that are deviating from the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish rhetoric ... India perhaps has some space to keep rates unchanged for now, but a prolonged deviation could be destabilising," HDFC Bank's Treasury Research team said in a preview note.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)