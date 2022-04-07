Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares edge up ahead of RBI rate decision

04/07/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India,

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday ahead of an interest rate decision by the country's central bank, which has stuck to a loose monetary policy to support a post-pandemic economic recovery but is now faced with rising inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.36% at 17,701, as of 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3% to 59,212.42.

Even though inflation has breached the 6% upper limit of the central bank's target range for two months, a Reuters poll showed it will still wait at least a few more months before joining other central banks in raising rates.

The Reserve Bank of India has for nearly two years kept the key repo rate at a record low of 4% and kept its stance accomodative until the economic recovery is firmly entrenched.

In support of this view, Governor Shaktikanta Das had last month said inflation was expected moderate despite a surge in global prices for crude oil.

"While, it is true that there are countries that are deviating from the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish rhetoric ... India perhaps has some space to keep rates unchanged for now, but a prolonged deviation could be destabilising," HDFC Bank's Treasury Research team said in a preview note.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -2.21% 50.9 End-of-day quote.-0.88%
WTI -1.43% 95.592 Delayed Quote.34.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aUk military intelligence - russian forces have advanced further…
RE
12:26aEuropean, Asian coal users scramble for new sources ahead of EU Russia ban
RE
12:26aEuropean, Asian coal users scramble for new sources ahead of EU Russia ban
RE
12:25aOil prices drift lower, set for 3% weekly fall due to massive stocks release
RE
12:24aUk military intelligence says russian shelling of cities in…
RE
12:24aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back on -2-
DJ
12:24aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back on Late U.S. Rebound
DJ
12:23aUk military intelligence - many of forces will require replenish…
RE
12:23aUk military intelligence says russian shelling of cities in the…
RE
12:22aUk military intelligence says at least some of these russian for…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Russia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths as Ukraine braces for major of..
3Exclusive-IDB may investigate chief over possible relationship with sta..
4Spirit Airlines to start talks with JetBlue on its $3.6-billion bid
5Oil prices drift lower, set for 3% weekly fall due to massive stocks re..

HOT NEWS