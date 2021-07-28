Log in
Indian shares end down as pharma stocks fall, Fed meeting in focus

07/28/2021 | 06:41am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed down on Wednesday as pharma stocks slipped for the second straight session, while investors waited for the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.24% at 15,709.40 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.22% lower at 52,462.42.

"The markets slipped below the crucial 15,600 level but was swift to recover, an indication that the market is still range-bound," Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst at Deen Dayal Investments, said in a note.

Shares of India's Bharti Airtel gained as much as 5.9% after the telecom services provider said it was scrapping its entry-level prepaid recharge of 49 rupees ($0.6587).

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank rose as much as 3.5% after it reported on Tuesday June-quarter net profit more than doubled to 9.75 bln rupees and provisions slid 18%.

The bank index, however, ended 0.76% lower, dragged by shares of Canara Bank, Karnataka Bank and Central Bank of India following their quarterly results this week.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki ended down about 1.04%. The country's top carmaker reported a profit for the first quarter just minutes before the markets closed.

Phillips Carbon and Welspun India were the other top gainers.

Shares of Tata Coffee tumbled as much as 8.1% -- their biggest percentage loss since Dec. 21 - after the coffee and tea producer posted a 20.3% fall in quarterly profit.

Pharma stocks were 0.42% lower, weighed down by a 2.3% fall in Dr Reddy's Lab. The stock fell as much as 11.7% on Tuesday.

Global equities regained some poise on Wednesday as a storm in Chinese stocks showed signs of easing, while the dollar made modest gains as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting and any fresh insight into its views on inflation and economic growth.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED -0.58% 975.65 End-of-day quote.9.02%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED -2.19% 1667.45 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -1.04% 7165.05 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED 0.89% 18238.45 End-of-day quote.-0.84%
NIFTY 50 -0.24% 15709.4 Delayed Quote.12.62%
PFIZER LIMITED 5.93% 6006.85 End-of-day quote.17.60%
PFIZER, INC. 0.69% 42.1 Delayed Quote.14.37%
TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED -2.45% 3003.75 End-of-day quote.7.25%
HOT NEWS