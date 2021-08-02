Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares end higher as energy, auto stocks gain

08/02/2021 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bombay Stock Exchange building is pictured next to police van in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Monday, led by energy companies on a pickup in fuel demand, while a recovery in July sales lifted auto stocks after a second wave of COVID-19 cases had dented demand.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.77% at 15,885.15 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.69% to 52,950.63.

India's finance ministry reported on Sunday that gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collected in July was 1.16 trillion rupees, up 33% from a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2V8718K)

"Sentiment got a boost as GST collection recovered to a three-month high in July, exceeding 1.1 trillion rupees, as economic activity resumed," Gaurav Garg, head of  research, CapitalVia Global Research, said in a note.

Energy stocks rose 1.6% after preliminary sales data showed the country's daily gasoline consumption exceeded pre-pandemic levels in June as states relaxed pandemic-related lockdowns.

Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp rose between 2.3% and 2.8%. Heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd gained 1.8%.

The Nifty auto index rose 1.3%, led by Maruti Ltd, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Eicher Motors, and Ashok Leyland - all up between 1.4% and 2.9%.

India's top car maker, Maruti, reported a 50% jump in July sales on Sunday, compared with a year ago, while Jaguar Land Rover-parent Tata Motors posted a 92% surge in total domestic sales.

Bajaj Auto Ltd said on Monday its July sales jumped 44% against a year ago, with exports more than doubling. Eicher Motors posted a 97% jump in exports. [FWN2P706N]

Shares of railway ticketing, catering and tourism services provider IRCTC surged as much as 7.7% to a record high after the state-run company said it would consider a stock split.

In broader markets, European shares picked up in early trading after a recovery in Asian equities, with risk appetite boosted by recent strong earnings and a U.S. infrastructure bill. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 2.76% 457.8 Delayed Quote.16.90%
NIFTY 50 0.77% 15885.15 Delayed Quote.12.74%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.83% 2072.5 Delayed Quote.2.52%
SENSEX 30 0.69% 52950.63 Real-time Quote.10.13%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.32% 293.95 End-of-day quote.60.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aIndian shares end higher as energy, auto stocks gain
RE
06:34aGrab's sales jump 39% in Q1, ahead of record SPAC deal
RE
06:33aIndian shares end higher as energy, auto stocks gain
RE
06:27aFoot Locker to buy two retailers for $1.1 billion - WSJ
RE
06:25aThai central bank expected to hold rate at record low amid COVID-19 surge - Reuters poll
RE
06:22aCredit suisse hires hsbc’s banker orazio tarda as global co-head of fintech - memo
RE
06:19aPakistan consumer inflation slows to 8.4% in July
RE
06:17aEuro zone factory growth raced in July despite raw material shortages - PMI
RE
06:14aOil prices hit by concern over Chinese economy and higher supply
RE
06:13aFTSE Gains, Pound's Rise Vs Dollar Likely to Remain Limited
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : doubles profit, hints at share buybacks as bad loan fears ease
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to record 63 billion yen provision, update Q1 r..

HOT NEWS