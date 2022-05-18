Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares end lower as bank stocks weigh; rate hike worries loom

05/18/2022 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares shed gains from earlier in the session to end lower as rate-sensitive bank and realty stocks declined, with concerns over inflation and global economic growth denting investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.12% at 16,240.30 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.2% to 54,208.53. The indexes had gained 0.86% each earlier in the session.

"The country has just started its rate-hike cycle this month and that has not been priced into all sectors, so we are seeing rate-sensitive sectors like banks and realty showing more weakness," said Rohit Srivastava, founder and market strategist at Indiacharts.

Nifty's public sector bank and realty indexes were the top losers, falling over 1% each.

Power Grid Corp was Nifty's top percentage loser, down 4.5%, while its IT index, which was the top gainer earlier in the session, settled 0.47% lower.

Cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC was up 0.79%, ahead of its quarterly earnings results.

Bharat Rasayan closed 4.1% lower after the chemical manufacturing firm said https://bit.ly/39y9L5R late on Tuesday that a fire broke out at one of its plants in the western state of Gujarat leaving eight to 10 people injured.

Broader Asian shares eked out gains, while European stocks were mixed on inflation and economic growth worries. [MKTS/GLOB]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Aditya Soni and Vinay Dwivedi)

By Rama Venkat


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59aChina relaxes some COVID test rules for U.S., other travellers
RE
06:58aIndia to press ahead with strict cybersecurity rules despite industry concerns
RE
06:58aMore pain in Sri Lanka before any resolution to crisis
RE
06:57aECB policymakers push for quick monetary policy normalisation
RE
06:54aRouble gains vs dollar, euro as possible Russia default looms
RE
06:52aIndian shares end lower as bank stocks weigh; rate hike worries loom
RE
06:52aIndian shares end lower as bank stocks weigh; rate hike worries loom
RE
06:51aTurkeys Erdogan links Sweden NATO bid to return of "terrorists"
RE
06:46aOceans are hotter, higher and more acidic, climate report warns
RE
06:45aMorocco cancels COVID PCR tests for inbound travellers -statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock market rebound fizzles, UK inflation hits 40-year high
2BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
5VODAFONE : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS