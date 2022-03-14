Log in
News: Latest News
Indian shares extend gains ahead of Feb inflation data

03/14/2022 | 12:09am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous week, as financial heavyweights advanced, while global investor sentiment was also buoyed by hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.24% to 16,670.20 by 0352 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.35% to 55,746.

Most stocks markets in Asia firmed after both Russia and Ukraine gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. [MKTS/GLOB]

In domestic news, investors will be looking out for data on February retail inflation, due later in the day, which likely slipped marginally, according to a Reuters poll last week.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Financial Services Index gained 1.15% and 0.90%, respectively.

HDFC Bank added 2.4% after the company said on Saturday the central bank had lifted restrictions on some of its activities under its digital programme.

Among individual stocks, digital payments company Paytm slid 10.2%, after the central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from taking on new customers and ordered a comprehensive audit of its IT systems.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HDFC BANK LIMITED 1.70% 1419.1 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
NIFTY 50 0.24% 16666.25 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
NIFTY BANK 0.20% 34709.75 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
SENSEX 30 0.15% 55550.3 Real-time Quote.-4.64%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.59% 125.503 Delayed Quote.77.81%
HOT NEWS