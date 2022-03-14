Indian shares extend gains ahead of Feb inflation data

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.24% to 16,670.20 by 0352 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.35% to 55,746.

Most stocks markets in Asia firmed after both Russia and Ukraine gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. [MKTS/GLOB]

In domestic news, investors will be looking out for data on February retail inflation, due later in the day, which likely slipped marginally, according to a Reuters poll last week.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Financial Services Index gained 1.15% and 0.90%, respectively.

HDFC Bank added 2.4% after the company said on Saturday the central bank had lifted restrictions on some of its activities under its digital programme.

Among individual stocks, digital payments company Paytm slid 10.2%, after the central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from taking on new customers and ordered a comprehensive audit of its IT systems.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)