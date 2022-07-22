Log in
News: Latest News
Indian shares extend gains as banks, auto stocks advance

07/22/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a sixth straight session on Friday, and were set for their best week since mid-March, boosted by gains in banking and auto stocks on the back of strong earnings expectations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.45% to 16,680, as of 0403 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.43% at 55,920.97. Both the indexes closed at their highest levels in more than six weeks on Thursday and have gained nearly 4% so far this week.

The Nifty bank index rose 0.84%, while the auto index was up 0.81%.

Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals jumped 8.4% on strong June-quarter earnings, while Quick Heal Technologies rose 8.8% after approving a share buyback plan.

A bunch of Nifty 50 companies, including Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and JSW Steel, will report their earnings later in the day.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JSW SA -3.42% 50.22 Delayed Quote.49.07%
JSW STEEL LIMITED -0.36% 588.2 End-of-day quote.-10.32%
NIFTY 50 0.29% 16651.6 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
NIFTY BANK 1.02% 36489.55 Delayed Quote.0.67%
QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED -0.40% 198.85 End-of-day quote.-19.69%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.47% 2497.3 Delayed Quote.2.91%
SENSEX BSE30 0.51% 55681.95 Real-time Quote.-4.41%
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 0.80% 6180 Delayed Quote.-19.83%
