Indian shares extend gains to third day, global slowdown concerns linger

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 16,368.30, as of 0354 GMT, with most major sub-indexes trading in positive territory, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.44% to 54,554.89.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel rose 1.6% and was among the top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50. The company late on Tuesday reported a 22.3% jump in fourth-quarter revenue.

Bajaj Finance and Infosys were also among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising more than 1% each.

Cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC was down 0.15%, while airline operator InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rose 4.2%, ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

Nifty's IT index advanced the most among sub-indexes, rising 1.3%.

Broader Asia struggled to carry recent gains, as worries about surging inflation and the drag from rate rises crept back in to the global growth outlook. [MKTS/GLOB]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation.

