Indian shares extend losses, bond yields jump after cenbank's surprise rate hike

05/04/2022 | 05:43am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares extended losses on Wednesday, while bond yields jumped and the rupee strengthened after the country's central bank announced a surprise increase in key policy rate citing persistent inflationary pressures in the economy.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee, in an off-cycle meeting, raised the key lending rate by 40 basis points.

"Globally, inflation is rising alarmingly and spreading fast. Geopolitical tensions are ratcheting up inflation to their highest levels in the last 3 to 4 decades in major economies while moderating external demand," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2.6% to 16,633 by 0923 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 2.6% to 55,510.91

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield jumped to 7.41%, its highest level since May 2019, after the policy decision, while the rupee strengthened against the dollar to 76.26.

"RBI has sent a clear message that inflation needs to be tackled head-on even if it comes at the cost of growth," said Kunal Kundu, India Economist at Societe Generale.

Among sectoral indexes, Nifty bank index dropped 2.4%, while the finance index fell 2.6%.

Nifty realty index lost 3.5%, indicating higher rates could potentially hurt the sector.

"As far as the banks are concerned, the cost of funds is likely to increase so does the cost of deposits. It may translate into net interest margin pressure," said Ajit

Kabi, Banking Analyst at LKP Securities.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS