Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares fall as IT, automobile decline

09/16/2022 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were lower in early trade on Friday, dragged by losses in technology and automobile stocks amid a broader weak sentiment over concerns of a global recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.45% at 17,796.90, as of 0350 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.46% to 59,657.40, after registering their worst session in two weeks on Thursday.

The Nifty IT index and automobile index were down 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Broader Asian equities also fell on Friday, following sharp losses overnight in U.S. stocks over fears of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve in the face of warnings of a global recession from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. [MKTS/GLOB] [.N]

Rating agency Fitch earlier this week cut India's gross domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7% from 7.8%, in the backdrop of a slowdown triggered by global economic stress, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 -1.09% 17699.5 Delayed Quote.3.74%
NIFTY IT -3.36% 27196.5 Delayed Quote.-27.29%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.68% 59934.01 Real-time Quote.2.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05aMARKETMIND : Unstoppable dollar
RE
01:03aGermany puts Rosneft Deutschland under trusteeship
RE
12:57aGreater China-focused hedge funds showing biggest net outflows in 15 years
RE
12:50aRupee seen pressured as lower fwd premiums stir importer hedging -analysts
RE
12:35aAnalysis-U.S. SEC draft rules could boost resilience of $24 trillion Treasury market
RE
12:30aChina evergrande new energy vehicle group - audit and review wor…
RE
12:30aChina evergrande new energy vehicle group ltd - trading in share…
RE
12:29aChina evergrande new energy vehicle group ltd - hengchi 5 deliv…
RE
12:29aChina evergrande new energy vehicle group ltd - hengchi auto wil…
RE
12:29aChina evergrande new energy vehicle group ltd- mass production o…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Cummins Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna..
2Patria Investments Limited Announces Portfolio Company Lavoro to Become..
3U.S. SEC's crypto guidelines push up costs for lenders, disrupting proj..
4Mersen : Innovative project in Amiens to limit GHG
5Gambling giant Macau opens bids from seven casinos, Genting a wildcard

HOT NEWS