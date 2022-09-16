Indian shares fall as IT, automobile decline

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.45% at 17,796.90, as of 0350 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.46% to 59,657.40, after registering their worst session in two weeks on Thursday.

The Nifty IT index and automobile index were down 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Broader Asian equities also fell on Friday, following sharp losses overnight in U.S. stocks over fears of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve in the face of warnings of a global recession from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. [MKTS/GLOB] [.N]

Rating agency Fitch earlier this week cut India's gross domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7% from 7.8%, in the backdrop of a slowdown triggered by global economic stress, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy.

