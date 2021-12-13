Log in
Indian shares fall as Omicron spread weighs on sentiment

12/13/2021 | 11:25pm EST
People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by IT and banking stocks, as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant unnerved investors globally ahead of a bevy of key central bank meetings later this week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.61% at 17,255 by 0346 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.68% to 57,884.91.

Fears over the Omicron variant grew after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a "tidal wave" of new cases, and the World Health Organization said it poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection.

The IT services index was down 0.86%, while the bank index fell 0.7%.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation accelerated in November, led by a rise in food prices, but remained within the medium-term target of the central bank, strengthening views that the bank could keep interest rates on hold at its next meeting in February.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 -0.59% 17262.35 Delayed Quote.25.24%
NIFTY 500 -0.54% 14979.4 Delayed Quote.31.57%
SENSEX 30 -0.86% 58283.42 Real-time Quote.23.11%
