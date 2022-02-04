Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares fall as Reliance, banks slip

02/04/2022 | 05:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday on losses in banks and Reliance Industries, taking the shine off a week in which the government's high-spending budget powered the blue-chip indexes to their first weekly gain in three.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.25% to 17,516.3 and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.24% to 58,644.82, also weighed down by lingering worries around interest rates and inflation.

The indexes closed the week around 2.5% stronger after the government lifted spending to boost the pandemic-hit economy.

The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks state-owned lenders, slid 1.9% on Friday, with Bank of India dropping 3.3% despite reporting a jump in quarterly profit and better asset quality.

India's largest lender by assets, State Bank of India , fell 1.8% in its worst performance since December.

Reliance Industries, India's biggest company by market value, slid 0.9%.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp slipped 2.2% after Thursday's sharp gains.

The Nifty Realty index was among the worst performing sub-indexes, dropping 2.8%.

Godrej Properties slumped 9.7% after several brokerages raised doubts over the company's proposed investment in real estate development and construction company D B Realty Ltd.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel settled 0.8% higher ahead of its quarterly results. The Nifty Metal index climbed 1.2%, lifted by gains in Hindalco and Hindustan Copper . (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 1.21% 58.45 End-of-day quote.13.83%
D B REALTY LIMITED 4.97% 96.1 End-of-day quote.105.34%
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 0.99% 4304.5 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
GODREJ PROPERTIES LIMITED -9.65% 1506.9 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED 2.81% 2779 End-of-day quote.12.91%
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.32% 512.1 End-of-day quote.7.67%
HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED 1.49% 129.5 End-of-day quote.3.89%
NIFTY 50 -0.25% 17516.3 Delayed Quote.2.45%
NIFTY 500 -0.33% 15085.45 Delayed Quote.1.98%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.91% 2331.3 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
SENSEX 30 -0.24% 58644.82 Real-time Quote.0.92%
STATE BK OF INDIA -1.81% 530.3 Delayed Quote.17.30%
TATA STEEL LIMITED -0.16% 1165.65 End-of-day quote.4.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55aOlympics-After fraught run-up, Beijing turns to opening ceremony
RE
05:55aBoE would have to think about more action if wage costs don't ease-Pill
RE
05:54aRussia and China tell NATO to stop expansion, Moscow backs Beijing on Taiwan
RE
05:49aHong Kong to roll out rapid antigen COVID tests for all residents
RE
05:47aFactbox-How UK PM Johnson could be ousted by unhappy lawmakers
RE
05:46aGold rises on weaker dollar, spotlight on U.S. jobs report
RE
05:45aFrance's Sanofi still sees COVID-19 phase 3 trial completed in Q1
RE
05:43aEarthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes off Java coast in Indonesia - EMSC
RE
05:43aMyanmar court postpones hearing in Suu Kyi's trial-source
RE
05:41aMyanmar court postpones hearing in Suu Kyi's trial-source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2Atos' M&A prospects hang in the balance of French government
3The latest from London: Snap and Amazon lift investor sentiment
4Euro set for best week since COVID-19 hit after ECB's hawkish turn
5Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise

HOT NEWS