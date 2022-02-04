Indian shares fall as Reliance, banks slip

BENGALURU, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on
Friday on losses in banks and Reliance Industries, taking the
shine off a week in which the government's high-spending budget
powered the blue-chip indexes to their first weekly gain in
three.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.25% to
17,516.3 and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.24% to
58,644.82, also weighed down by lingering worries around
interest rates and inflation.
The indexes closed the week around 2.5% stronger after the
government lifted spending to boost the pandemic-hit economy.
The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks
state-owned lenders, slid 1.9% on Friday, with Bank of India
dropping 3.3% despite reporting a jump in quarterly
profit and better asset quality.
India's largest lender by assets, State Bank of India
, fell 1.8% in its worst performance since December.
Reliance Industries, India's biggest company by
market value, slid 0.9%.
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp slipped 2.2% after
Thursday's sharp gains.
The Nifty Realty index was among the worst
performing sub-indexes, dropping 2.8%.
Godrej Properties slumped 9.7% after several
brokerages raised doubts over the company's proposed investment
in real estate development and construction company D B Realty
Ltd.
Meanwhile, Tata Steel settled 0.8% higher ahead of
its quarterly results. The Nifty Metal index climbed
1.2%, lifted by gains in Hindalco and Hindustan Copper
.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)