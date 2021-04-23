Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares fall as fears of virus-led economic downturn linger

04/23/2021 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, hurt by losses in tech and financial stocks, as the country continued to struggle with rising cases of the novel coronavirus that kept alive fears of continued economic pain.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.3% to 14,366.95 by 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.37% to 47,899.1.

The country on Friday reported another record rise in daily coronavirus infections of 332,730, while the daily death toll also jumped by a record 2,263.

Meanwhile, credit rating agency Fitch forecast a negative outlook for India, citing deterioration in the country's "public finance metrics," and said surging infections may delay a recovery in its GDP.

IT stocks fell 0.3%, with Infosys Ltd losing 0.7%.

Finance stocks also declined. Lender ICICI Bank slid 0.9% to lead the losses on the benchmark index.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aIndian shares fall as fears of virus-led economic downturn linger
RE
12:06aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND  : Escazú Agreement Enters into Force in Latin America and the Caribbean on International Mother Earth Day
PU
12:03aMeiji Yasuda Life plans to increase yen bonds in FY 2021/22
RE
12:03aMalaysia's March CPI rises 1.7% y/y, higher than forecast
RE
04/22India's posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day
RE
04/22Thai March exports unexpectedly jump 8.5%, hit record value
RE
04/22Fears of Biden tax blow leave cryptocurrencies Ether, Bitcoin on the ropes
RE
04/22BOJ will set guidelines when time comes to sell ETFs, says Kuroda
RE
04/22BOJ will set guidelines when time comes to sell ETFs, says Kuroda
RE
04/22Tender for the Supply, Delivery, Installation, Commissioning and Maintenance of Security Appliances
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich
2Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
3Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making
4Asian shares shake off U.S. tax worries, cryptocurrencies plunge
5Oil steady as Libya output decline offsets risks to Asian demand
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ