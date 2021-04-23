Indian shares fall as fears of virus-led economic downturn linger

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.3% to 14,366.95 by 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.37% to 47,899.1.

The country on Friday reported another record rise in daily coronavirus infections of 332,730, while the daily death toll also jumped by a record 2,263.

Meanwhile, credit rating agency Fitch forecast a negative outlook for India, citing deterioration in the country's "public finance metrics," and said surging infections may delay a recovery in its GDP.

IT stocks fell 0.3%, with Infosys Ltd losing 0.7%.

Finance stocks also declined. Lender ICICI Bank slid 0.9% to lead the losses on the benchmark index.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)