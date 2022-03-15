Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares fall in volatile trading; energy, metal stocks drop

03/15/2022 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell slightly in choppy trade on Tuesday, as cooling oil and metal prices dragged energy and steelmaker stocks, with a higher-than-expected inflation reading for February denting sentiment further.

By 0413 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.25% at 16,829.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.22% to 56,360.95.

Government data on Monday showed India's consumer prices rose 6.07% in February, above the central bank's 2% to 6% target for a second straight month.

A continued slide in oil prices dragged the Nifty energy index by 1%. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Metal Index lost 2.07%. Steelmakers Tata Steel and JSW Steel fell about 2.3% each.

In broader Asian markets, stocks fell on surging COVID-19 cases in China and lack of major progress in Russia-Ukraine negotiations. [MKTS/GLOB]

Domestic investors will also be focusing on the U.S Federal Reserve, which meets on Wednesday and is expected to hike interest rates for the first time in three years to offset rising inflation.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JSW SA -4.88% 67.06 Delayed Quote.102.18%
JSW STEEL LIMITED -0.77% 664.55 End-of-day quote.1.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.04% 101.88 Delayed Quote.42.28%
NIFTY 50 -0.01% 16853.35 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -3.78% 165.2 Delayed Quote.23.38%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.30% 217.2957 Delayed Quote.27.77%
SENSEX 30 1.68% 56486.02 Real-time Quote.-3.03%
TATA STEEL LIMITED -0.33% 1297.1 End-of-day quote.16.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -6.60% 112.501 Delayed Quote.77.39%
WTI -2.87% 98.183 Delayed Quote.44.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58aTesla raises China, U.S. prices for second time within a week
RE
12:53aAmazon slams Reliance takeover of Future stores as 'fraud' in India newspaper ads
RE
12:47aJapan ruling party officials want new stimulus package to cushion economy
RE
12:47aJapan ruling party officials want new stimulus package to cushion economy
RE
12:39aMyanmar to accept Thai baht for border trade, eyes using rupee
RE
12:39aIndonesia books $3.82 billion trade surplus in Feb, beats expectations
RE
12:38aMyanmar to accept Thai baht for border trade, eyes using rupee
RE
12:30aWheat rises as Russia restricts exports; corn, soybeans drop
RE
12:27a"we have a clear path to profitability, with our gtv growing at…
RE
12:26aIndian shares fall in volatile trading; energy, metal stocks drop
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. warns China not to help Russia as anti-war protest disrupts state ..
2Investors turn to crypto funds, companies as Russia-Ukraine crisis esca..
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4As Russia risks default, country sends order for coupon payments
5Wheat rises as Russia restricts exports; corn, soybeans drop

HOT NEWS