Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares fall, rupee hits record low ahead of inflation data

05/12/2022 | 01:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares extended losses on Thursday and the rupee hit an all-time low, ahead of domestic retail inflation numbers and amid a broader decline in equity markets following U.S. consumer price data.

A Reuters poll showed India's retail inflation likely surged to an 18-month high in April, driven by rising fuel and food prices, staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance band for a fourth consecutive month. Inflation data is due at 1200 GMT.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.47% at 15,929.75 as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.49% to 53,282.86. The benchmark indexes closed lower for a fourth straight session on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee plunged to a record low for a second time this week at 77.57 against the dollar amid a broader decline in Asian currencies.

Nifty's public sector banking index fell 3.2% and was the worst performer among the sub-indexes.

Nifty's metal, finance and auto sub-indexes fell nearly 2% each.

Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors, down 2.5%, is expected to report quarterly results later in the day.

Stocks fell on Thursday as data showed U.S. inflation was persistently high, and investors feared about the economic toll of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame it. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33aBitcoin falls to lowest in 16 mths, giving up 2021 gains
RE
01:32aBOJ still a lone dove, but less so as global price pressures intensify
RE
01:31aHong kong's hang seng tech index down 3%…
RE
01:28aRWE takes $894 million writedown on Russian coal ban, Q1 core profit up
RE
01:21aJapan April service sector sentiment improves - govt
RE
01:17aJGB yields fall amid weak demand in domestic auction
RE
01:09aZurich expects to exceed all 2022 financial targets
RE
01:07aPhilippine economy in solid shape as Marcos set to take the helm
RE
01:05aIndian shares fall, rupee hits record low ahead of inflation data
RE
01:05aChina to roll out new policies when needed to support economy - party official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney's streaming growth counters Netflix dip, yet inflation looms
2Toyota to make EV parts in India for domestic, export markets
3Average U.S. mortgage interest rate rises to 5.53%, applications up
4Exclusive-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cu..
5PGS and TGS Expand MultiClient Coverage Offshore Canada

HOT NEWS