Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares flat a day after cabinet rejig; TCS earnings awaited

07/08/2021 | 12:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged in choppy trading on Thursday, a day after the government revamped its cabinet amid fierce criticism of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while investors also awaited earnings from Tata Consultancy Services.

As of 0353 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.01% at 15,881.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.05% to 53.080.57.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appointed new federal ministers for health, IT and oil as part of a reshuffle.

Software services heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services is set to report its June-quarter earnings later in the day. Analysts anticipate a rise in its first-quarter profit as the COVID-19 crisis ramped up demand for digital services.

Macrotech Developers jumped 3.3% after the company reported a surge of 88% in its first quarter pre-sales. The real estate firm also expects to meet previously announced pre-sales forecast.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance hit 5% upper circuit. The company's majority owner Punjab National Bank asked it to reconsider restructuring the proposed 40-billion rupees ($534.82 million) investment from Carlyle Group. The investment, which was put on hold by the markets regulator, will be tried before the Securities Appellate Tribunal on July 12.

Fourteen banks in the country, including top lender State Bank of India, were fined between 50 million and 200 million rupees on Wednesday by the Indian central bank. The Nifty Bank index shed 0.27%.

Shares of Zomato's majority owner Info Edge (India) Ltd rose about 2.8%. The online food delivery startup is set to announce details of its forthcoming IPO at noon, with local media reports saying it may launch the IPO as early as next week. (https://bit.ly/36mNwuQ)

($1 = 74.7910 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED 2.02% 5428 Delayed Quote.13.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.14% 73.44 Delayed Quote.49.09%
NIFTY 50 -0.02% 15874.55 Delayed Quote.13.14%
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED -1.14% 686.25 End-of-day quote.88.32%
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK -0.36% 41.7 End-of-day quote.26.17%
STATE BK OF INDIA 0.34% 434.15 Delayed Quote.56.30%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 0.41% 3287.45 Delayed Quote.13.96%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 1.77% 48.29 Delayed Quote.50.92%
WTI -0.02% 72.084 Delayed Quote.58.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aAustralia, NZ dlrs pressured as bond yields hit multi-month lows
RE
12:24aExclusive-LinkDoc becomes first Chinese firm to shelve U.S. IPO after Beijing's crackdown
RE
12:21aDollar solidly poised near 3-month high after Fed minutes reaffirm taper timeline
RE
12:21aIndian shares flat a day after cabinet rejig; TCS earnings awaited
RE
12:21aLinkDoc becomes first Chinese firm to shelve U.S. IPO after Beijing's crackdown
RE
12:19aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Stocks to Open Lower, -2-
DJ
12:19aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Stocks to Open Lower, Investors Eye ECB Review
DJ
12:18aAustralia c.bank chief rejects market push for early tightening
RE
12:17aAnalysis-U.S. IPO market a danger zone for Chinese firms after Beijing crackdown
RE
12:16aU.S. IPO market a danger zone for Chinese firms after Beijing crackdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices fall for a third day as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
2Analysis-U.S. IPO market a danger zone for Chinese firms after Beijing crackdown
3Dollar solidly poised near 3-month high after Fed minutes reaffirm taper timeline
4YELLEN'S NEXT TEST: Persuading G20 that U.S. Congress will not block tax deal
5U.S. states allege Google 'unlawfully' preserves Play Store monopoly

HOT NEWS