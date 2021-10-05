Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares flat as energy gains offset tech, pharma losses

10/05/2021 | 01:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Tuesday after opening lower, as gains in energy and metal stocks offset losses in tech and pharma, with investors expecting global concerns over rising oil prices to keep markets volatile.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.02% at 17.688.6, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.1% at 59,240.3 by 0506 GMT.

Energy stocks advanced 1.93%, led by Indian oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which rose as much as 8.2% - its highest since July 2019.

Oil prices hit their highest levels in at least three years, extending gains from the previous session, after the world's major producers decided to keep a cap on crude supplies [O/R]

While higher oil prices are expected to stoke inflationary pressures, they will benefit crude producers like ONGC.

"Crude prices are going to remain elevated, and with the recent domestic price hike, the margins are improving for ONGC," said Sumit Pokharna, VP Research at Kotak Securities. He added the sector was relatively an underperformer and Tuesday's rally was a catch-up.

Nifty's IT and pharma indexes were down 0.86% each, falling the most among major sub-indexes.

IT's losses were led by Tech Mahindra, HCL and Mindtree, all down between 1.06% and 1.7%, ahead of the September-quarter earnings season.

Separately, a Reuters poll of economists expect elevated inflation to hold or accelerate, risking a further delay to India's economic recovery. Price pressures have soared thanks to rising fuel prices, but the Reserve Bank of India is not expected to raise interest rates until April-June 2022.

Asian shares suffered heavy losses early on Tuesday following a broad selloff on Wall Street, as investors worried about inflation due to supply chain disruptions and the rally in energy prices. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MINDTREE LIMITED -1.22% 4199.8 Delayed Quote.156.15%
MPHASIS LIMITED 2.08% 3088.7 End-of-day quote.100.47%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 7.28% 158.75 Delayed Quote.58.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03aANALYSIS-BREXIT COLD TURKEY : UK tries to kick 25-year imported labour habit
RE
01:49aChina property sector default woes deepen amid Evergrande uncertainty
RE
01:49aChina property sector default woes deepen amid Evergrande uncertainty
RE
01:40aTESLA : ordered to pay over $130 mln to Black former worker over racism -WSJ
RE
01:39aIndian shares flat as energy gains offset tech, pharma losses
RE
01:31aFACTBOX-ELECTRIC-VEHICLE BATTERIES : major players and their expansion plans
RE
01:31aELECTRIC-VEHICLE BATTERIES : major players and their expansion plans
RE
01:28aChina's banks must meet coal, power financing needs -regulator
RE
01:20aJGBs soften after weak 10-year bond auction
RE
01:19aInvestors eye Big Tech as stock market wobbles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outag..
2OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual oil output hike, price roars higher
3Adyen N : MonotaRO optimizes checkout for business buyers in Southeast ..
4Fed policymakers' trading to get more scrutiny
5China Power International Development : Asian stocks fall to near 1-yea..

HOT NEWS