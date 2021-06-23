Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares flat as tech losses offset gains in automaker stocks

06/23/2021 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A broker reads a newspaper while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumba

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Wednesday, as gains in automakers and Hero MotoCorp were offset by losses in heavyweight information technology stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.03% at 15,767.35 by 0546 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.02% to 52,579.69.

India's largest motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp rose 2.5% and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, after the company said it would increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters from July 1.

Maruti Suzuki was also among the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50, rising 2%. Jefferies said on Tuesday in a research note that India's auto demand was recovering again.

Software services firm Wipro was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty 50, falling 2%.

Among global markets, Wall Street's Nasdaq index ended at a record high overnight, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, as Fed chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank's intent to keep an eye on inflation and not hasten to hike rates.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.13% 0.7548 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.3953 Delayed Quote.1.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.81196 Delayed Quote.2.90%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.19323 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.013447 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.70129 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
SENSEX 30 0.03% 52588.71 Real-time Quote.10.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aTech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets
RE
02:40aJapan to consider tighter rules on foreign owners of domestic firms -Yomiuri
RE
02:40aJapan to consider tighter rules on foreign owners of domestic firms -Yomiuri
RE
02:34aChina's EV maker Xpeng gets approval to list in Hong Kong -source
RE
02:34aSelf-driving startup WeRide deepens ties with Nissan, raises $310 million
RE
02:30aN.Korea's currency, commodity markets in turmoil as borders stay closed - reports
RE
02:28aTech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets
RE
02:27aSAVE OUR SUMMER : British pilots call on politicians to rescue travel industry
RE
02:18aIndian shares flat as tech losses offset gains in automaker stocks
RE
01:36aPRELIMINARY ESTIMATES OF HOUSEHOLD FINANCIAL SAVINGS FOR Q3 : 2020-21 and Household Debt-GDP Ratio at end-December 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2TOSHIBA CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Harvard wasn't pressured over Toshiba, former Japan adviser says
3Tech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets
4TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
5EASYJET PLC : SAVE OUR SUMMER: British pilots call on politicians to rescue travel industry

HOT NEWS