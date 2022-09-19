Advanced search
Indian shares flat, await global cenbank rate decisions

09/19/2022 | 12:00am EDT
A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were mostly flat on Monday, beginning the week on a cautious note, as investors awaited a host of central bank meetings this week to gauge the impact of rate hikes on global economy.

Investors braced for a week littered with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a super-sized hike in the United States. [MKTS/GLOB]

The NSE Nifty 50 index was unchanged at 17,513, as of 0349 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.1% at 58,779.24. Both the indexes lost over 1.5% last week.

Meanwhile, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 1.4% after India on Friday slashed taxes on domestic crude oil.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.18% 91.76 Delayed Quote.15.96%
NIFTY 50 0.68% 17650.55 Delayed Quote.1.02%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.31% 465.9102 Real-time Quote.12.70%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.89% 358.7883 Real-time Quote.109.41%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.82% 58840.79 Real-time Quote.1.01%
WTI -0.35% 85.352 Delayed Quote.13.17%
HOT NEWS